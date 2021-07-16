Another blazing heatwave with temperatures over 100 is set to return to the Northwest and Canada this weekend

Chris Hondros/Getty Images

The Pacific Northwest and south-central Canada are bracing for another heatwave this weekend.

The upcoming heatwave is the fourth to hit the region in the past five weeks.

Another heatwave is set to return to the Pacific Northwest, northern Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, and south-central Canada this weekend, with temperatures in some areas hitting 25 degrees above average temperatures.

The heatwave arrives on the tail of a blistering heatwave that swept the region in late June, with temperatures over 100 degrees, sending dozens of people to the hospital due to heat-related injuries. The upcoming heatwave is the fourth to hit the region in the past five weeks.

According to the US Drought Monitor, as of this week, 64 percent of the US West is dealing with extreme or exceptional drought. Billings, Montana is expected to be hotter than Phoenix, Arizona, and hit 104 degrees. Boise, Idaho and Salt Lake City, Utah are also expected to pass 100 degrees.

According to the Washington Post, the high tempatures topping 100 degrees will affect at least 15 million Americans over the coming days. The extreme heat is also returning as 70 large wildfires burn along the West, with Oregon and Washington calling for "Preparedness Level 5," the level indicating the highest threat of wildfire and need for resources to combat them.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

