Another blown lead and Raider Nation lashes out at Derek Carr in loss to Steelers

Once again, the Raiders were in another close game. And with the lead.

No, they never had a double-digit lead, but they allowed miscues to hurt their chances when they were in Steelers’ territory twice, but two interceptions derailed that in a 13-10 loss to the Steelers.

And Raider Nation is upset and pointing the finger at Derek Carr.

I'm done with Carr thats it hope he's gone soon — Jonzilla (@Jonzel86) December 25, 2022

Derek Carr is trash. He do the same thing every year. Give a lil hope then throw it all away — DON FREEZY (@youuknowz) December 25, 2022

Derek Carr handing out 3 Christmas presents to the Steelers tonight!! Hold this L back to Vegas #Steelers pic.twitter.com/SZxrGHnsSq — Alex Monaco (@Alex__Monaco) December 25, 2022

Plenty of blame to go around....again. Carr inaccurate. O line didn't protect or run block well. D brought zero pressure and played soft in crunch time. Play calling conservative and predictable. Drops for INTs. #Raiders deserve what they got. — Jack Sandler (@JerseySanta) December 25, 2022

Davante not showing up? He’s not 8 foot tall. Carr overthrew him multiple times. Idk what you expect. Carr is Andy Dalton 2.0 — Jay (@JQB_4) December 25, 2022

Raiders with the best 2nd half offense in the league — ΛC (@CHVND1ER) December 25, 2022

@derekcarrqb I have been a supporter that continuously backed you until about mid way threw this season! Elite QBs don’t blow so many leads. You are turning the ball over like crazy costing us games… unfortunately I think it’s time for the raiders to move on.. — Trevor Mercado (@TrevorMercado29) December 25, 2022

The Raiders managed to scored on the opening possession when Carr threw a touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow, but that is the only touchdown against the Steelers.

The Raiders led 10-3 at the halftime before the Steelers outscored Las Vegas 10-0 in the second half, including the go-ahead scored when Kenny Pickett connected with George Pickets with 46 seconds remaining.

Carr finished the game with 174 passing with a touchdown and three interceptions, including when Carr badly threw a wide-open Renfrow that was picked off in Steelers’ territory.

Just throw it to an open patch of grass! Renfow might score — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) December 25, 2022

According to ESPN Stats and Info, Carr was 0 for 7 when targeting Davante Adams when the ball is thrown downfield at least four yards.

The Raiders have now lost 5 games when leading at halftime, tied with the 2006 season for most in franchise history.



They went 2-14 that year and fired head coach Art Shell after the season pic.twitter.com/QXH8cTbtsn — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 25, 2022

The Raiders have now lost five games when leading at the half, tying with the 2006 team for most in franchise history, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

We suck! 8 losses that should be a W! Hope we get some help on Def, and if DC stays he need to be better, we have Mahomes and Hebert on Division. — Julio Corbala (@jcorbala) December 25, 2022