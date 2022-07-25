Another body recovered from Lake Shasta, this time near Bridge Bay Marina

FILE PHOTO: The Shasta County sheriff's Boating Safety Unit at Lake Shasta.

The body of a man who was seen fishing in the area of Bridge Bay Marina was pulled from Lake Shasta on Sunday morning.

Deputies were called to the area at 8:42 a.m. after a boater who was in the area discovered the man's body floating face down in the water. Medical personnel had pulled the man from the water and declared him dead, according to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office.

The man's name is being withheld until his family has been notified of his death.

The man, who was not wearing a life vest, had been seen fishing in the area on Saturday, officials said.

Sheriff's officials are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the department's Boating Safety Unit at 530-245-6075.

This is the second known death on the lake this month. The sheriff's office reported a third death in April. A fourth death was reported on Sacramento River.

A 44-year-old Clackamas, Oregon man died in the Hirz Bay area on the McCloud River Arm of Lake Shasta on July 16. The man had been struggling in the water before his death, authorities said.

Witnesses said the victim belonged to a church group from Oregon. After sitting in the shade, they said he got up, grabbed a plastic pool-type flotation tube and entered the water. He was not wearing a life vest, officials said.

While paddling to reach other members of the group, the victim fell into the water, couldn't grab the tube, dipped underwater and did not resurface.

The man remained underwater five to seven minutes before members of the group located him and brought him back to the shoreline, officials said.

Another man died in April after he went into the water near the O'Brien Inlet at Lake Shasta when his houseboat became untethered, sheriff's officials said.

They later discovered the man's body under 100 feet of water using an underwater, remotely-operated vehicle, officials said. It isn't clear whether the man was wearing a life vest.

The body of a fourth man was pulled from the Sacramento River on July 7. His body was recovered just south of the Cypress Avenue Bridge near the east shore of the river.

Witnesses said they saw the man in the water about 10 yards from the shore on June 21. He appeared to be looking for something in the water when he slipped under the surface and did not come back up, witnesses said.

