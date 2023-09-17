Another bomb threat causes brief closure of bridge connecting Ohio, Kentucky

The John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge that connects Northern Kentucky and Ohio briefly closed Sunday so authorities could investigate a second bomb threat called in on the bridge.

Around 10 a.m., the Covington Police Department received a bomb threat which prompted a closure on both sides of the river for nearly two hours while officers investigated.

“Please avoid the area of the Roebling Suspension Bridge. Crews are investigating a threat similar to last week’s. If you’re headed to the Bengals game, you may want to find an alternate route,” police said on social media.

Police told WLWT in Cincinnati Sunday’s threat was a “hoax,” but agencies were still investigating to ensure the public’s safety.

The threat was similar to a threat which came in on Wednesday, and shut down the bridge for nearly three hours, Covington police said.

WCPO in Cincinnati reported that a man threatened to shoot police and put pipe bombs on the bridge. He reportedly demanded $400,000. Investigators later determined the threat was not credible, according to the FBI.

Please avoid the area of the Roebling Suspension Bridge. Crews are investigating a threat similar to last week's. If you're headed to the Bengals game, you may want to find an alternate route. #covkypd pic.twitter.com/MxCZ8AI0rS — Covington Police Department (@CovKyPD) September 17, 2023

UPDATE: The Roebling Suspension Bridge is secure and is now re-opened to all foot and vehicle traffic. Thank you to everyone impacted for your patience and cooperation. — Covington Police Department (@CovKyPD) September 17, 2023