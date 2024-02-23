Another builder is fed up with Wayne. What's bugging the owner of ex-Toys R Us site?

WAYNE — The owner of the former Toys R Us headquarters has threatened legal action against the township, claiming that its negotiations with officials are being drawn out unnecessarily.

Antimo Del Vecchio, an attorney for Point View Wayne Properties, a local limited liability company that owns the 192.3-acre site, wrote in a letter to a judge that his client wants the matter settled this month.

Short of that, Del Vecchio wrote, “Point View will have no choice but to seek and secure a litigated solution.”

The parties are due to meet with state Superior Court Judge Darren Del Sardo in his Paterson chamber next week.

Point View purchased the waterfront property on Geoffrey Way for $19 million in March 2019, about a year and a half after Toys R Us filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The property owner is tied to Dobco Inc., a developer whose corporate office is now at the site.

Attorneys representing the township did not respond to an inquiry about the negotiations, which are approaching the five-year mark.

Officials have said little in public about what is impeding the process. The number of residential units expected to be built at the property is 1,360, including 272 for low-income households.

“For nearly five years,” Del Vecchio wrote, “Point View has engaged with the township of Wayne in drawn-out settlement discussions, which never seem to come to an end.”

The negotiations were recently thrown into reverse, Del Vecchio wrote, as three open issues somehow became 13 — and even when everything was addressed, “Wayne’s counsel indicated the need to present the settlement to representatives of their client.”

Bird's-eye view, looking east, of former Toys R Us headquarters.

Point View never got an answer after that, according to its attorney.

“This delay in responding is just another delay in a long series of delays,” Del Vecchio wrote.

The Township Council has agreed to five high-density housing developments — with affordable units included — in the past four years. All but one, a proposal for 244 apartments at Preakness Shopping Center on Hamburg Turnpike, have been approved by the Planning Board.

In September 2022, the Passaic County Division of Community & Economic Development released a 127-page report on possible future use of the massive office buildings at the former Toys R Us headquarters.

The grant-funded study said, in part, that the 621,000-square-foot complex has “strong potential” to be a retail hub, though improvements to public transportation would make it more desirable to prospective tenants.

