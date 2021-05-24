Another building to be demolished downtown

May 24—DANVILLE — Downtown Danville is losing another building.

The Danville City Council Public Services Committee will consider Tuesday night approving the acquisition of 101 W. North St., the former Danville Township building, at the northwest corner of North and Walnut streets.

The agreement calls for the remediation of the asbestos, and demolition of the building.

According to the ordinance, "the township is willing to donate to the city and the city is willing to accept the township's donation of the subject property..." and the property has "one or more structures located thereon which may contain asbestos."

According to Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr., among the building's issues, it is choppy, full of asbestos and the elevator doesn't work. It would have to be brought up to modern code, costing hundreds of thousands of dollars, up to $1 million to make it occupiable, he added.

There are no future plans for the site, other than probably green space for now, Williams added.

The building was shuttered a couple years ago when Danville Township moved its offices to Tilton.

In other business, the committee will consider approving the submission of a grant application for the 2021 COPS Hiring Program to hire six police officers. The city would apply for $1.4 million, with the city portion being $467,895 during a three-year period. The city would fund the fourth year in its entirety of $648,979. The grant deadline is June 15.

The committee also is expected to hear a one-year review on the Danville Police Department special units — the Problem Oriented Policing Unit and Community Housing Unit.

At full strength there are four officers assigned to the POP unit and two to the CHU.

According to Danville Police Chief Chris Yates in a report to aldermen, "The special units have made a noticeable impact by locating and arresting multiple subjects who are wanted on warrants as well as suspects in various crimes. They have assisted both the patrol and investigation divisions in various day-to-day needs in operation. Most importantly, they have created relationships and rapport within the community that assists them in performing their duties to protect and serve the citizens of Danville."

"The POP Unit has been able to step up and address specific challenges within our city and respond to the concerns of our residents. They have seized large amounts of illegal drugs, firearms as well as currency of illegal proceeds," Yates continued.

"The CHU has fortified the Danville Police Department's relationship with various housing agencies such as HACD (Housing Authority of the City of Danville), Maglei Properties and Vermilion Gardens, as well as numerous other private property managers. They are a consistent presence in many areas in which the residents are more vulnerable to criminal activity to both persons and property. As the POP Unit, CHU has seized large amounts of illegal drugs and firearms along with illegal proceeds from criminal activity," according to Yates. "In addition to specialized enforcement, the special units have assisted in more routine enforcement of public nuisances and city ordinance violations. The following are the running totals for each unit from May 15, 2020 to April 30, 2021."

POP Unit

Ordinance violations: 33

Warrant arrests: 153

Arrests (other): 96

Traffic citations: 201

Drug arrests: 34

Public nuisance tows (drugs/revocation): 137

Calls for service assists: 158

Firearms seized: 33

Money seized: $98,276

CHU

Ordinance violations: 132

Warrant arrests: 110

Arrests (others): 292

Traffic citations: 462

Public nuisance tows (drugs/revocation): 101

Calls for service: NA

Firearms seized: 23

Money seized: $21,553

Parking tickets: 134

Lease violation: 132

"We are continually assessing and improving methods to become more effective and efficient in day-to-day operations. Serious challenges still exist and we are not nearly where we want to be. However, with the addition of both the POP and CHU to assist and supplement patrol and investigation divisions' efforts, we are confident that we will continue to reduce violent crime and improve the quality of life for our residents."

In other personnel news, Theresa Brazelton, executive assistant to the mayor, will retire June 4 after nearly 21 years of service; and police department Evidence Manager Bruce Stark will retire May 31 after nearly 43 years of service, with police detective Phil Wilson transferring to evidence manager on June 7.

The committee meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday via teleconference through YouTube live streaming services. The link can be found on the city's website, www.cityofdanville.org. Public comments can be submitted to cityclerk@cityofdanville.org by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.