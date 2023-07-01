Another bus carrying migrants from Texas is due to arrive in L.A. today

Migrants attempt to climb over the border wall from Mexicali, Mexico, to Calexico, Calif., in May. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

Another bus carrying migrants from Texas is due to arrive in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon, courtesy of the governor and taxpayers of the Lone Star State.

The 48 migrants on the bus were recently paroled by the Border Patrol and are making the 1,600-mile trip voluntarily, according to immigrant advocates who were alerted Friday about the move. It is not clear where they will be dropped off.

This will be the second bus to arrive from the Texas-Mexico border in just over two weeks, after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Los Angeles as the latest Democrat-run city to which Texas will bus migrants.

Since April 2022, Texas has bused more than 22,000 migrants to Washington, D.C., New York, Chicago, Philadelphia and Denver. The first bus to L.A., carrying 42 migrants from McAllen, arrived June 14.

At the time, multiple immigrant organizations in Los Angeles had formed a "welcome committee." On Friday, members of that coalition were alerted that a second bus was on its way, and aid workers immediately began preparing to greet the passengers.

Guerline Jozef, the executive director of the Haitian Bridge Alliance, said that her organization was coordinating among the welcome committee in Los Angeles, city officials and nonprofit partners in Brownsville.

Jozef said that the Alliance had worked with partners in Texas to ensure that everyone boarding the bus had either family, court dates or both waiting for them in Los Angeles. She said she had been assured that everyone making the trip was given multiple options for meals and plenty of water.

All passengers voluntarily boarded the state-funded buses from Texas, officials said. Abbott has said that the buses are a form of protest against Democrats' immigration policies, but many migrants have been eager to accept the free ride to cities where they could reunite with family and loved ones. This opportunity has lead immigrant aid organizations along the Texas border to collaborate with the busing program, even if they refrain from endorsing Abbott's political message.

"The Haitian Bridge Alliance absolutely condemns Governor Abbott's policies and [his practice of] using the lives of extremely vulnerable people...for political games," Jozef said. However, she said she recognized that, for many migrants, the buses are an opportunity to reunite with family. For those passengers en route to L.A., Jozef said that her organization and others will be ready to welcome them.

In June, 36 migrants were sent to Sacramento on chartered flights arranged under the direction of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican candidate for president who has also been critical of President Biden's immigration policies. The migrants from Central and South America were voluntarily driven by bus from Texas to New Mexico, where they boarded flights to California.

Documents carried by the migrants showed that the flights were arranged through the Florida Division of Emergency Management and that they were part of the state’s program to relocate migrants, mostly from Texas, to other states. Their transportation was paid for by the state of Florida.

The contractor for the program was Vertol Systems Co., which coordinated similar flights that took dozens of Venezuelan asylum seekers from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts last year. The matter is being investigated by the California state attorney general's office.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.