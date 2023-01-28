Another California shooting leaves 3 dead, 4 injured in ritzy LA neighborhood

At least three people were killed and four wounded in a shooting in a Los Angeles neighborhood early Saturday morning, police said.

The shooting took place shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the Beverly Crest area, an upscale neighborhood north of Beverly Hills, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

At a press conference, Sgt. Bruce Borihanh said officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting with people down at a residence that was being used as a rental.

The Los Angeles Police Department arrived on the scene and pronounced three people dead. Four other victims were wounded. Two transported themselves to local hospitals before police arrived, and two others were transported to the hospital to receive care for gunshot wounds, police said.

The identifies of the victims have not yet been not released as police are waiting for the coroner's report. Two victims are in critical condition, and two are in stable condition, Borihanh told reporters.

Police are interviewing occupants of the rental and neighbors who were witnesses as part of their investigation. They are also going door to door in search of surveillance video that can help them determine what happened, Borihanh said.

The suspect or suspects remain at large.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The shooting comes a week after a gunman killed 11 people and wounded nine others in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California. Three days later on Monday, another gunman fatally shot seven people and wounded one more at a mushroom farm just south of San Francisco.

The violence has prompted California officials to call for stricter gun control measures in a state that already has some of the toughest gun safety laws on the books.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.