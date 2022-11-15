Another Caltrans contractor pleads guilty to paying bribes, rigging bids for projects

An owner of a construction company agreed to plead guilty Monday for his role in a scheme to rig bids for Caltrans contracts, records show.

Federal prosecutors said contractor Bill R. Miller colluded with a manager at the state’s transportation agency, and others, from 2015 to 2019. That allowed his company to receive contracts at inflated prices.

The Caltrans manager at the time, Choon Foo “Keith” Yong, pleaded guilty in April for his involvement in the arrangement.

Miller’s former business partner, William D. Opp, last month also pleaded guilty.

Prosecutors said Yong gave Miller and other unnamed people advance notice of contracts. Miller then worked with others to submit “sham bids” for the projects, according to a plea agreement. Miller paid money, or provided other benefits, to those who helped submit the fake bids, the agreement said.

“California has many government projects that obligate taxpayer money, making it important to root out corruption and protect the integrity of the contracting process,” Phillip Talbert, the U.S. Attorney for the Sacramento-based Eastern District of California, said in a statement.

Yong also directed no-bid contracts to those involved in the scheme. In all, they were awarded more than $8 million in projects.

In turn, Yong received more than $800,000 in bribes as part of the arrangement, prosecutors said. That included wine, furniture and over $130,000 of remolding and construction work at Yong’s home. He also received cash payments on behalf of Miller, Opp and their companies, according to the agreement.

Miller’s attorney did not respond to an email and phone call requesting comment.

As part of the deal, Miller said he will pay restitution to the victims of his actions.

He could face prison time and is expected to be sentenced in February.