Another Camden deputy charged with beating an inmate

May 27—Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor called a meeting Friday with personnel following the indictment of another deputy charged with beating a jail inmate.

It is the second time since last September that Camden County deputies have been charged with beating a jail inmate.

Capt. Larry Bruce, a sheriff's spokesman, said there will be additional training held for deputies to learn more acceptable ways to deescalate a situation involving an unruly inmate.

Deputy Jacoby Anderson was indicted by a Camden County Grand Jury on charges of simple battery and violation of oath of office for allegedly throwing Zyaire Ratliff, 23, to the ground and punching him repeatedly before another deputy intervened and handcuffed the man. Ratliff was an inmate at the county jail.

The incident was captured on video at the jail.

A practicing Muslim, Ratliff was observing Ramadan at the time, a one-month period of fasting and prayer. He had approached Anderson to ask about getting a proposed visitation approved.

Civil rights lawyer Harry Daniels, one of the attorneys representing Jarrett Hobbs, the man beaten by deputies last fall, is also representing Ratliff.

"They say that once is happenstance, twice is a coincidence and three times is enemy action," Daniels said. "That's exactly what we have here.

"The Camden County Sheriff's Office doesn't need to go looking for violent criminals. They have plenty of criminals in their ranks and they pose a clear danger to all of us."