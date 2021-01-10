Another Capitol police officer died this week

Renee G

Officer Howard Liebengood, 51, died Saturday

A second U.S. Capitol Police officer has died this week. Officer Howard Liebengood, 51, died Saturday, January 9, 2021 while off-duty.

U.S. Capitol Police issued a statement on Sunday, but did not say whether or not the officer’s death was related to the deadly revolt at the Capitol on Wednesday. The Associated Press spoke to two sources who confirmed that Liebengood died by apparent suicide.

Read More: US Capitol police officer is dead after injured during pro-Trump riots

“The United States Capitol Police is deeply saddened by the off-duty death on January 9, 2021, of Officer Howard Liebengood,” the agency said.

“He was assigned to the Senate Division, and has been with the Department since April 2005. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and colleagues.”

According to Politico, lawmakers immediately issued statements mourning Liebengood’s passing and called for additional support for the U.S. Capitol Police officers in the wake of Wednesday’s riot that left five people dead and dozens of officers wounded.

Read More: Off-duty police officers among rioters, one Capitol officer says

“Our officers need more than gratitude,” tweeted Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.). “They need authentic, capable leadership and meaningful support, and I call on my colleagues to join me demanding it immediately.”

The American flag flies at half-staff at the U.S. Capitol on January 08, 2021 in Washington, DC. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered the building’s flags be flown at half-staff in honor of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, 42, who died after being injured during clashes with a pro-Trump mob at the Capitol on Wednesday. Sicknick, a military veteran, was a 12-year member of the force. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
The American flag flies at half-staff at the U.S. Capitol on January 08, 2021 in Washington, DC. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered the building's flags be flown at half-staff in honor of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, 42, who died after being injured during clashes with a pro-Trump mob at the Capitol on Wednesday. Sicknick, a military veteran, was a 12-year member of the force. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

There has been no statement from President Donald Trump expressing regret or even acknowledging the death of Brian Sicknick, who died Thursday night after suffering injuries during Wednesday’s riots at the Capitol. In fact, the president has not even ordered the White House flag to be flown at half mast to honor Officer Sicknick, according to the New York Times.

