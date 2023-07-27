Another central Mass. car dealer hit by auto theft ring

SHREWSBURY – Another auto dealer was hit as five men went on a shopping spree at Choice Auto Center on Route 9 in Shrewsbury last Friday - only these guys never paid.

“In, out cars were moved and gone. Nobody saw anything,” said Shayan Daneshmand who owns the dealership with his father.

“They came in a stolen Subaru from an Enterprise in Providence,” said Daneshmand.

But they left in three cars worth more than one hundred thousand dollars. As the men drove off one of the cars got stuck as they drive over the curb.

Daneshmand says police believe it’s the same Rhode Island-based gang ripping off car dealers across Massachusetts.

“Police told me it’s a theft ring that they’ve known about and are actively investigating,” he said.

Boston 25 showed you how these same thieves broke into a dealer in Grafton on July 7th and Canton the same week stealing cars, checks, cash and even guns.

The owner says these guys are pros and they move fast. They showed up here last Friday at 3:40 in the morning and were gone by 3:50 a.m. In ten minutes, they made off with three cars and several dealers’ plates.

“However, they did make away with three cars totaling about 120,000 dollars and about six sets of keys as well,” he said.

Daneshmand says he heard about the group and added new lights four months ago to deter them.

“At night I have all led lights so it looks just like Fenway Park,” he said.

But bright lights didn’t faze these thieves. So, Daneshmand is doing what he can to stop them if they come back.

“So, now I have to take extra measures here. Whatever cars they took the keys to I have them blocked in and there is no way they can get them out now.”

Police tell Daneshmand they are aware of the group and are actively investigating.

