'Another challenging day for aviation': Pete Buttigieg addresses FAA system outage

Reuters

Following two years of criticism for its lack of diverse membership, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Golden Globes ceremony on Tuesday wasted no time putting the controversy in the spotlight. Host and comedian Jerrod Carmichael opened his monologue with a blunt assessment: that he was there because "I'm Black." “This show, the Golden Globe Awards, did not air last year because the Hollywood Foreign Press Association - which I won't say that they were a racist organization - but they didn't have a single Black member until George Floyd died," Carmichael said.