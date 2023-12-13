Another change in North Carolina’s teen driver licensing rules takes effect Jan. 1

Richard Stradling
·2 min read

The process for allowing teens to obtain a driver’s license in North Carolina has changed several times since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and one final change will take effect soon.

Starting Jan. 1, teens who obtain a limited learner permit to drive will have to keep it for nine months before seeking a limited provisional license, which comes with fewer restrictions.

The change, from six months to nine, is the latest tweak to the state’s provisional licensing system since the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily upended in-person office visits and driving tests in 2020.

The limited learner permit allows teens to drive under the supervision of a parent or guardian. Teens as young as 15 can get a learner permit if they take a driver’s training course and pass written, sign and vision exams at a Division of Motor Vehicles office.

Since 1997, when the state adopted the graduated licensing process, teens needed to drive under the permit for a year before seeking a provisional license, which allows them to drive unsupervised between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. To get a provisional license, teens must be 16, have logged 60 hours of supervised driving time, show proof of insurance in their name and pass a road test.

But when road tests were canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic, the General Assembly temporarily changed the rules, including reducing the required duration of the learner permit to six months.

When that six-month provision expired at the end of 2022, lawmakers heard complaints from parents of teens eager to get their provisional licenses as soon as possible. So the General Assembly restored the six-month period in May, but only temporarily.

Supporters of the previous 12-month period argued that it had worked well in helping teens ease into the responsibility of driving on their own. So lawmakers compromised on a nine-month learner permit, starting Jan. 1, 2024.

The learner permit and limited provisional license are part of a three-step process. After another six months and logging 12 more hours of supervised driving, teens can obtain a full provisional license, which allows them to drive unsupervised at all hours.

For information about North Carolina’s teen driver licensing process, including fees and the documents required, go to www.ncdot.gov/dmv/ and search for “graduated licensing.”

Recommended Stories

  • Apple will no longer give police users' push notification data without a warrant

    Apple said it will no longer give over records of users' push notifications to law enforcement unless the company receives a valid judge's order. In its law enforcement guidelines updated this week, Apple said law enforcement and government agencies can now obtain push notification records with a court order or a search warrant, both of which have to be approved by a judge. Previously, Apple allowed police to obtain this information with a subpoena, which are issued by police departments and law enforcement agencies with no judicial oversight.

  • Tesla to lose $7,500 consumer tax credits for some Model 3 vehicles

    Tesla will lose the $7,500 consumer tax credit available on some Model 3s starting in January; the company has not said why

  • The best-selling car seat cushion on Amazon is on sale for 27% off right now

    This ComfiLife gel cushion is the "butt cushion to end all butt cushions" and right now it's available for just under $45.

  • Tesla to restrict Autopilot's best feature following recall

    Tesla is limiting the use of its Autopilot driver-assistance software as part of a 2-million-vehicle recall, one of the first results to come from an ongoing multi-year investigation by the nation's top automotive safety regulator. The recall restricts the use of Autosteer, the headlining feature of Tesla's basic Autopilot software that allows the car to stay planted in the center of a lane even around big curves has helped Tesla's driver assist system still claim some operational dominance over rivals. Basic Autopilot, which comes standard in all Tesla vehicles, also includes a feature called Traffic Aware Cruise Control, which operates much like adaptive cruise control found in most modern cars.

  • Circuit City, angling for a comeback of sorts, hopes to raise $25M

    At the risk of dating myself, I'm old enough to remember the days when Best Buy had a formidable rival in superstore chains: Circuit City. A cross between an appliance store (at least until it stopped selling appliances) and all-around electronics retailers, Circuit City was the place to be for nerdy, tech-obsessed kids like myself content with replaying video game demos for hours while their parents shopped for a new dishwasher. It's been nearly two decades since Circuit City rivaled Sears in size and ~15 years since the chain filed for bankruptcy and closed all its physical stores.

  • 2024 Honda Ridgeline pickup starts at $41,125: Here are trims and prices

    2024 Honda Ridgeline starts at $41,125, which is $950 more than before. TrailSport trim take the spot of the former penultimate RTL-E.

  • Apple's self-repair program now includes the iPhone 15 and more M2-powered Macs

    Apple has expanded its self-repair program to include the recently-released iPhone 15 and M2-powered Macs. There’s also a new remote diagnostic tool to help people figure out what’s going on.

  • Spotify u-turns on Uruguay exit after government gives assurances on artist payments

    Spotify has reversed course on a decision to exit the Uruguayan market, after gaining assurances from the government that copyright law changes it's introducing won't result in Spotify incurring extra costs. For those not following all the goings-ons in Uruguay's music-streaming scene, the saga unfolded something like this. Last October, Uruguay passed a new law that stipulated, among other things, that artists should receive "fair and equitable" remuneration for their work.

  • 8 Amazon gift ideas for your impossible-to-impress teenage daughter or granddaughter

    From vintage-looking band T-shirts to cute tote bags, these gifts are sure to win over even the most difficult-to-please teen.

  • Best snow tires of 2024

    We've highlighted 18 of the best snow and winter tires given high marks by Consumer Reports Tire Rack and Discount Tire with links where you can buy them.

  • Homebuilding analysts don't expect a repeat of 2023's boom

    Homebuilders will have an interesting 2024 as interest rates are likely to drop, sending more buyers to the market.

  • Netflix's 2024 game lineup includes Game Dev Tycoon, Sonic Mania and a Cozy Grove sequel

    Netflix has revealed some of the games it's releasing next year.

  • Andalusia Labs raises $48M Series A to improve digital asset risk infrastructure

    Digital asset risk infrastructure-focused Andalusia Labs, formerly known as RiskHarbor, has raised $48 million in a Series A round at a valuation “north of $1 billion,” the company exclusively shared with TechCrunch. Lightspeed Venture partners led the round; and other investors include Mubadala Capital as well as existing participants like Pantera Capital, Framework Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures and Digital Currency Group, among others. Alongside the fresh capital raise, Andalusia Labs opened its global headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

  • The best wireless earbuds for 2024

    Here’s a list of the best wireless earbuds you can get right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • With AI Studio, Google launches an easy-to-use tool for developing apps and chatbots based on its Gemini model

    After announcing its family of Gemini models last week and bringing it to its Bard chatbot experience, Google is now bringing Gemini to developers by launching a slew of new and updated services today. One of these services is AI Studio -- which was previously known as MakerSuite. AI Studio is a web-based tool for developers that functions a bit like a gateway into the wider Gemini ecosystem, starting with Gemini Pro and then, at some point next year, also Gemini Ultra.

  • Land Rover begins testing the first electric Range Rover

    Due out in the coming months, the first electric Range Rover will offer V8-like performance and it will stand out as the quietest member of the line-up.

  • The best 15 last-minute Christmas gifts for 2023

    These are the best last-minute Christmas gifts you can get this year, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • The Game Awards’ missteps and Light No Fire | This week's gaming news

    The Game Awards are done and the video game marketing machine is winding down for the year, but this industry never fully stops. This week, we’re taking a look at what The Game Awards could have done better (a few things, it turns out) and breaking down some of the biggest announcements from last week’s show.

  • Amazon competes with its own Goodreads with launch of book discovery service, 'Your Books'

    Amazon today is launching its own competitor to Goodreads, a book tracking and recommendations site it also owns. The retailer announced the launch of a new Amazon feature, Your Books, which will organize all the books you've bought, borrowed, or saved, including print books, as well as Amazon's Kindle and Audible titles. This library will help to fuel discovery and recommendations of other books you might like, which can be saved to wish lists.

  • These 40+ splurge-worthy gifts are actually worth the money — tech, home, style, travel and more

    Treat yourself or a loved one with these splurge-worthy gifts. Shop brands like Aēsop, Sonos, Lilysilk, Caraway, The Harmonist and more.