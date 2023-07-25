Another Charge Slammed on Ex-Louisiana Officer in the Fatal Shooting of Unarmed Black Man

This photo provided by Louisiana State Police shows police body cam video of Shreveport Police Officer Alexander Tyler after shooting Alonzo Bagley after a foot chase on Feb. 3, 2023 in Shreveport, La.

A former Shreveport officer pleaded not guilty to criminal charges in the fatal shooting of Alonzo Bagley back in February. Alexander Tyler was arraigned Monday on one count of negligent homicide and one count of malfeasance in office in connection with Bagley’s Feb. 3 death.



The charges each carry a maximum possible sentence of up to five years in prison.

Body camera footage of the incident showed Tyler and another officer responding to Bagley’s home on a domestic violence call. In the video, the two officers are seen chasing down Bagley after Bagley escaped the apartment through a bedroom window. Bagley hid in the doorway of another building but by the time Tyler approached him, he was immediately shot in the chest by the officer’s service weapon.

The two contacted EMS and the second officer performed CPR but to no avail. Tyler was arrested almost two weeks after the incident and resigned from the Shreveport Police Department after just two years of working there.

Dhu Thompson, Tyler’s defense lawyer called the charges, “extremely disappointing,” on Monday, according to the Associated Press.

“However, we have been prepared since day one to bring the case and facts therein to an impartial jury. We look forward to our day in court.”

It’s not just criminal court Tyler has to appear for.

Bagley’s family filed a $10 million lawsuit against Tyler alleging he was not justified in using lethal force against Bagley, who they say was unarmed and posed no threat, per CNN. Attorney Ronald Haley is representing Bagley and previously represented the family of Ronald Greene, a motorist who died while in custody of Louisiana officers in 2019.

