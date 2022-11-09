Another charged with murder, robbery in relation to Des Moines' 15th homicide of 2022

Police have made another arrest in relation to the Oct. 22 homicide which left a 22-year-old male dead.

Capone Blake, 20, of Des Moines, has been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in relation to the shooting death of 22-year-old Des Moines resident Dok Nyok Akol Dok, according to Des Moines Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek.

On Oct. 22 at around 11 a.m., police responded to calls of a car crashing into another parked car, according to Parizek. After arriving at the scene, officials noticed the driver, Dok, suffered from a gunshot injury. First responders transported Dok to the hospital, where he remained in critical condition until he died from his injuries on Oct. 26.

Prior to the victim's death, police arrested and charged 18-year-old Des Moines resident Christopher J. Wessels, Jr. with attempted murder and first-degree robbery, according to Parizek. Following Dok's death, Wessels' attempted murder charge was amended to first-degree murder, according to Parizek.

The shooting occurred after an illegal drug transaction, the department posted on Twitter. So far, police have recovered one firearm, Parizek said.

This is the city's 15th homicide of 2022.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at@francescablock3.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines Police make arrest in relation to Oct. 22 homicide