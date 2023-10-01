Another child shot: Jacksonville police say it appears to be accidental by younger sibling

Jacksonville police are investigating what detectives said appears to be the accidental shooting of a 9-year-old boy by a younger sibling Sunday morning inside a home in the Hogan's Creek neighborhood.

The victim had "several gunshot wounds to his extremities" when taken by his parents to the hospital about 7 a.m. following the shooting in the 1500 block of Mt. Herman Street, Lt. Chris Stephens told reporters.

"The victim's injuries are non-life threatening and he is receiving medical treatment. …It is believed the victim may have been accidentally shot by his 6-year-old brother," Stephens said.

He said there were two adults and five children including the victim inside the home when the shooting occurred. Currently "all parties are cooperating with detectives," Stephens said.

Because it was early in the investigation, detectives hadn't determined who the gun belonged to or where it had been in the house.

The incident is the most recent shooting of a child in Jacksonville, which also included another accidental shooting involving brothers the same age as Sunday's.

Times-Union records show nine youths 17 and younger have been shot and killed this year in Jacksonville and several others maimed. That compares to 10 shot and killed all of last year.

Sunday's shooting comes within days after a 3-year-old girl was slain and a 6-year-old boy was killed in separate shootings in different neighborhoods.

4 shot, including a child

Kae’Lynn Marie Matthews and two adults were killed and another adult was wounded when gunfire erupted the evening of Sept. 23 at JTB Apartments, a gated luxury complex on the Southside. Another adult in the group wasn't injured, the Sheriff's Office said.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Kae'lynn's family. She was with the group of five who had gone to the apartment complex at 8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway off Butler Boulevard regarding the possible private sale of a dog. The shooting evolved from a dispute that occurred in a breezeway outside an apartment, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Times-Union has learned through court records that a 23-year-old man resident there was arrested, but not for the shooting. He was charged the next day with possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. The Times-Union is not naming him because the arrest report does not indicate he was there when it happened outside his apartment. It does say several firearms were located.

The arrest report also identifies the other two victims who died as Jaquann Tarshon Mitchell, 23, and Keonte Deshaun Johnson, 24.

Fatally shot while sleeping

Three days after Kae'Lynn was killed, Mi'King Sims, 6, died in a 1:45 a.m. shooting that also wounded a 12-year-old girl and a man at Hollybrook Homes Apartments at 104 King St. in a Mixon Town neighborhood.

Sheriff T.K. Waters later said that the two children were asleep in their beds when they were struck by a single bullet.

The investigation is ongoing in the shootings.

Friendly fire

On Aug. 14 police said a 9-year-old shot a 6-year-old boy in the head in an apparent accident about 2:45 p.m. in a home on Shade Pine Street. An adult was home at the time. Action News Jax reported the two were brothers. No charges have been filed.

Anyone with information about any of the recent shootings can contact the Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500, email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or via CrimeStoppers at (866) 845-8477.

