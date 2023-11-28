Another Chilly Afternoon!
Rain Chances Up Thursday Night & Early Friday
Apple, HP, Acer, Lenovo and under-the-radar brands you don't know but should: Now's the time to upgrade your slow-as-molasses excuse for a computer.
In a rare crossover, late-nighter Fallon brought his act to late-nighter Kimmel's show.
The Vikings and Bears didn't score a TD until deep into the fourth quarter.
With the postseason still in play, O'Connell's not ruling out a quarterback change if he thinks it gives the Vikings a better shot.
The defending national champions rolled past New Hampshire on Monday night to break the record previously held by North Carolina.
Plus, last chance to score deep discounts on Bissell, Shark, Keurig, Henckels, iRobot, Solo Stove and more ... going fast!
Tramon Mark landed hard on his back against North Carolina in the Battle 4 Atlantis on Friday, and had to be stretchered off the court.
Save big on Ugg, Tory Burch, Sunday Riley, Zella, Kate Spade, Dyson, Le Creuset and more!
Save up to 56 percent on Echo speakers, Kindles, Fire Tablets and more.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Bloomberg reported on Monday that Reddit “is holding talks with potential investors for an initial public offering.” The San Francisco-based company, co-founded by Steve Huffman, Aaron Swartz and Alexis Ohanian in 2005, is considering going public as early as the first quarter, sources told Bloomberg. In December of 2021, Reddit confidentially submitted a draft registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission to go public.
Save big on all the stuff your kids are asking for this holiday season — Lego, Barbie, Hot Wheels, Squishmallows and more.
To anti-celebrate Black Friday, Dacia shut down its online sales site in Britain, saying “because at Dacia we offer value all year round.”
Lapse, a photo-sharing app that growth hacked its way to the top of the App Store earlier this year, is starting to lose steam. The app, which had forced users to invite their friends in order to get in -- a technique now being used by new social app ID by Amo, saw early success with this method of "going viral." This September, the app jumped from No. 118 Overall to reach No. 1 on the U.S. App Store.
Up to early 50% off, this velvet beauty comes in 12 gorgeous hues — grab one now for your next getaway.
Get up to 60% off Playstation games, KitchenAid stand mixers, Apple iPads Dyson vacuums and more. The post These are the best Target Cyber Monday deals — get up to 60% off appeared first on In The Know.
These Cyber Monday deals will get you a dash cam for less than $22 at Amazon.
The bark of the 'Mexican skin tree' is known for its regenerative properties.
Save up to 50% off Anker portable power stations, DuroMax dual fuel generators, and more for Cyber Monday.
Walmart has some of the best Cyber Monday deals of the year. Shop the viral Stanley tumbler, the perfect floor-length mirror, a pre-lit Christmas tree and more.