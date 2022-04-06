Another close call between police and catalytic-converter thief in Windsor Locks

For the second time in two weeks, a Windsor Locks police officer had a close call with a catalytic-converter thief fleeing from the scene of the crime, police said Wednesday.

On Saturday at about 1:10 a.m., police received a call about suspicious activity at the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites, 34 Old County Road. A motel clerk said it appeared someone was taking parts from an unoccupied vehicle in the lot, Det. Sgt. Jeff Lampson said.

Officer Richard Boyle arrived and spotted a silver Acura TL two-door sedan. The driver began moving toward the exit after seeing Boyle’s marked cruiser, then accelerated toward the cruiser, narrowly missing the vehicle, Lampson said.

On March 17, Windsor Locks Det. Dan Bontempo confronted a suspected “cat” thief at another local hotel. Bontempo had parked his marked cruiser and was about to get out and put down a tire flattening device when the suspect sped straight at him, missing the cruiser by inches, police have said.

In both incidents, police did not chase the suspects because of a statewide policy that says an officer may chase a vehicle only if a suspect has committed or is trying to commit a violent crime, or in other potentially dangerous circumstances.

A key consideration in the policy is whether public safety is better served by letting the suspect go instead of starting a chase that could harm the officer and the public. But police say car-crime suspects know the rules and flaunt them.

“Once again,” Lampson wrote in a release about the recent theft, “the state’s pursuit policy model prohibited police from engaging the vehicle in a pursuit, and as a result the thug(s) got away.”

Police found that a catalytic converter had been taken off one vehicle in the motel lot, he said. Thefts of the exhaust scrubbing devices, which contain valuable metals, are a nationwide and increasingly hazardous problem.

In Connecticut, a Farmington police officer suffered grievous injuries last year when a converter thief crushed him between the getaway car and the officer’s cruiser. Other suspected “cat” thieves have fired shots at residents who confronted them.

Jesse Leavenworth can be reached at jleavenworth@courant.com