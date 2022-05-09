Another close call reported in Mexico City air operations

FILE - Backdropped by the air traffic control tower, employees work at the new Felipe Angeles International Airport, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Jan. 31, 2022. Pilots and airlines have expressed concerns in the first week of May 2022, over an increase in potentially dangerous incidents in Mexico City’s airspace since it was redesigned to accommodate the Felipe Angeles International Airport, including alerts that planes could crash unless action was taken. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN
·3 min read

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Air traffic controllers recorded another close call in Mexico City flight operations even as Mexican aviation authorities were scrambling to respond to reports from international pilot and airline groups of serious confusion in the skies over the capital.

Government officials said a flight into Benito Juarez International Airport was given clearance to land on a runway where another airliner was about to take off Saturday night. It happened just hours after transportation officials established a working group to discuss an increase in dangerous incidents in Mexico City’s airspace.

The head of Mexican Airspace Navigation Services, which manages the country’s airspace, resigned in a letter dated Friday. Mexico’s Communications and Transportation Department, which includes that agency, initially denied knowing about at least 17 incidents of ground proximity warning system alerts for planes approaching the airport in the past year, confirming only one last year.

Last week, the International Air Transport Association, which represents some 290 airlines, wrote to the Mexican Airspace Navigation Services expressing concern about the close calls.

“As you know, these alarms, without the quick action of the flight crew, can lead to a scenario of controlled flight into terrain, CFIT, considered by the industry to be one of the highest risk indicators in operational safety, and with the highest accident rate, as well as fatalities,” the letter said.

The International Federation of Air Line Pilots’ Associations also issued a safety bulletin last week about such incidents. It suggested air traffic controllers had not been sufficiently trained for the reconfiguration of the capital’s airspace last year in advance of the opening of the new Felipe Ángeles International Airport north of Mexico’s capital in March.

Jose Alfredo Covarrubias, secretary general of the National Air Traffic Controllers Union, suggested Monday that officials at Mexican Airspace Navigation Services had been underreporting incidents in the capital’s airspace. The reconfigured airspace, he said, was leading to aborted takeoffs and landings and to planes flying too close to each other.

“It is definitely the bad, poorly done redesign,” Covarrubias said after a news conference. “There are areas where safety is not guaranteed.”

Víctor Hernández Sandoval, who quit Friday as head of the Mexican Airspace Navigation Services, made no mention of the problems in his resignation letter. He had led the agency since December 2018. In announcing an investigation into the latest close call at the airport, Transportation Undersecretary Rogelio Jiménez Pons said Hernández’s resignation was accepted.

Both aircraft involved in Saturday’s incident belonged to the Mexican airline Volaris.

Volaris chief executive Enrique Beltranena said via Twitter on Sunday: “Thanks to our pilots’ training and their impeccable following of procedures, no passenger or crew member was at risk.” He said he immediately called for an investigation by aviation authorities.

Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday that the problems would be addressed, but he also suggested they were being overblown and blamed it on the conservative opposition.

“Communication has been established since the weekend,” the president said. “Of course the problem needs to be addressed.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Mexico probes near-collision of planes on airport runway

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that an investigation was under way following an incident at the Mexico City International Airport (AICM), after a video reportedly taken over the weekend showed a plane almost landing on an already-occupied runway. The recent incidents prompted Rogelio Jimenez Pons, deputy transport minister, to propose a halt of operations in the new Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA) as a temporary solution.

  • Mexico president says hiring Cuban doctors, praises Cuban counterpart

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday lavished praise on Cuba's leader, reiterated his wish for the Caribbean island nation to be invited to the Summit of the Americas in June and said Mexico would be hiring over 500 Cuban doctors. Lopez Obrador, who visited Cuba over the weekend as part of a regional tour of Central America and the Caribbean, said at a regular news conference that he had met with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, as well as former President Raul Castro. Lopez Obrador has emerged as the most important head of state in Latin America to criticize U.S. policy toward the region and Cuba, which he faults for mass migration, and to call for area integration and greater independence from Washington.

  • Ukrainians being sent to Russia against their will -Pentagon

    STORY: Again, unconscionable, not the behaviour of a responsible power, certainly another indication that he (Vladimir Putin) simply won’t accept and respect Ukrainian sovereignty and that they (Ukranians) are citizens of another nation," Kirby said.Last week, Russia's defense ministry said more than 11,500 people, including 1,847 children, were transported from Ukraine into Russia without the participation of Kyiv's authorities.Russia says the people have been evacuated on their own request, while Ukraine has said Moscow has forcefully deported thousands of people to Russia since the war's beginning.

  • These Gorgeous Glass Cubes Are Opening in Alaska Just in Time for Northern Lights Viewing Season

    Take a peek at the glass accommodations on 100 acres of boreal forest outside of Fairbanks, Alaska.

  • Only 10 vaquita porpoises remain in the wild, but scientists say the world's smallest marine mammal could still make a comeback

    The tiny marine animal still has enough genetic diversity to survive, but illegal gillnet fishing threatens the species.

  • Florida Highway Patrol probes fatal dirt bike crash on 46th Street West in Lehigh Acres

    A Naples man riding a dirt bike died Sunday at 46th Street West and Sunshine Boulevard North.

  • India’s revamped Jet Airways has received security clearance to fly again

    India’s home ministry granted security clearance yesterday (May 8) for Jet Airways to fly again. The nod reportedly came a few days after the grounded airline ran a test flight in Hyderabad on May 4. “We expect to schedule the proving flights in the coming days, which would be jointly determined with the DGCA,” said a spokesperson of Jalan-Kalrock Consortium, the airline’s promoter.

  • Nearly 60 people from Cuba have arrived in the Florida Keys in six migrant groups

    Six groups of people from Cuba arrived in the Florida Keys over the weekend and Monday, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. In all, 58 people from Cuba arrived up and down the island chain in rustic vessels, said Adam Hoffner, division chief of U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Miami operations.

  • From howitzers to suicide drones: Pentagon seeks right ‘balance’ on training Ukrainians on new arms

    As the war in Ukraine drags into its third month, the United States is trying to figure out the best way – and the best pace – to train Ukrainian troops on how to use the Western arms flooding into the besieged nation.

  • Paris trial for 2009 plane crash that left 152 dead, 1 alive

    The lone survivor of a 2009 plane crash that killed 152 other people is expected to attend the trial of Yemen's main airline which is opening Monday in Paris. At just 12 years old, Bahia Bakari clung to floating debris from the plane for 11 hours in the Indian Ocean before being rescued. Now 25, she recently told France 3 television she would attend the trial with both “apprehension” and “relief.”

  • Do Beneficiaries Pay Taxes on Estate Distributions?

    Estate taxes can take a bite out of your inheritance income. While many beneficiaries can avoid the brunt of inheritance taxes, they will have to pay income tax on estate distributions. Let's break down when and how much beneficiaries have … Continue reading → The post Do Beneficiaries Pay Taxes on Estate Distributions? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Black communities, disproportionately hit by inflation, step up to help those most in need

    Tanisha Boston has been feeling the effects of inflation, from the gas pump to the grocery store, for months.

  • Hands-on fishing festival in Kashmir cleans up spring

    Locals in Indian-administered Kashmir celebrate spring festival Rohan Posh with a mass fishing to weed and remove silt from the river.

  • Ukraine Shows the Strength of a Free People

    The Russian invasion of Ukraine is a confrontation of a dictatorship against a free people. Ukraine and Russia both emerged from the ruin of the Soviet Union with the burden of generations of oppression. Russia’s initial prospects for success might have been somewhat better: President Boris Yeltsin defeated efforts by leftist nationalists and then communists to seize power and return Russia to autocracy.

  • NASA reports "perfect" optical alignment for Webb telescope

    The first showcase images from the $10 billion telescope will be unveiled in mid July, after instrument checkout is complete.

  • Mets hitting coach believes MLB is still using juiced balls for national TV games

    Is MLB still making secret changes to its baseballs?

  • Jack Harlow Wore a Fully Iridescent White Suit to the Kentucky Derby

    And he took some fit pics with Drake while he was at it.

  • China's exports growth hits two year-low as virus curbs hit factories

    China's export growth slowed to single digits, the weakest in almost two years, while imports barely changed in April as tighter and wider COVID-19 curbs halted factory production and crimped domestic demand, adding to wider economic woes. Imports were broadly stable year-on-year, improving slightly from a 0.1% fall in March and a bit better than the 3.0% contraction tipped by the Reuters poll. The weak figures show China's trade sector, which accounts for about a third of gross domestic product, is losing momentum as lockdowns across the country ensnared supply chains in major centres like Shanghai, heightening risks of a deeper slowdown in the world's second-largest economy and beyond.

  • Shanghai’s perpetual lockdown is only getting worse

    Residents, both affluent expats and migrant workers, are thinking of abandoning the city once they can.

  • Son of ousted Philippine dictator headed for landslide victory in presidential election

    Son of ousted Philippine dictator headed for landslide victory in presidential election