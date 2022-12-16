Another comes forward in child sex abuse case

Dec. 16—A Creston man was taken into custody on Dec. 1 for more than 20 charges of sexual abuse involving multiple girls under 12. Now, another victim has stepped forward.

While being held in the Union County Jail, Gregory Clair, 41, of Creston, was charged Dec. 16 with sexual abuse second degree for an event that occurred in fall 2014.

According to a Creston Police report, the victim stated Clair used to babysit her before school when she was in kindergarten. The 5-year-old was assaulted by Clair before the school bus arrived and she was able to go to school.

The class B felony adds to Clair's 17 other Class B felonies and four Class D felonies. Victim statements point to Clair having sexually abused multiple girls continuously for more than two years.

The investigation began in November and is ongoing.

Clair is being held in the Union County Jail on $447,000 cash or surety bond for the Dec. 1 charges and $25,000 cash only bond for the Dec. 16 charge.