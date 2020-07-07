Another Confederate statue in Richmond, Va., comes down along Monument Avenue

Crews attach straps to the statue Confederate General J.E.B. Stuart on Monument Avenue July 7, 2020, in Richmond, Va. The statue is one of several that will be removed by the city.

Another Confederate statue on Richmond's iconic Monument Avenue was removed Tuesday, the third in a week and the final one owned by the city that was once the capital of the Confederacy.

The bronze monument to Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart on horseback was hoisted from its granite base as crowds cheered early Tuesday.

The Stuart statue was one of four monuments of prominent Confederate leaders owned by the city of Richmond that have been removed in recent weeks. Three have been taken down by the city while a statue of Jefferson Davis was torn down by protesters.

The fifth Confederate memorial on Monument Avenue – a towering statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee – is the largest and most prominent but remains standing for now as a judge issued an injunction halting its removal. Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, has vowed to take down the statue, which is state owned.

James Ewell Brown Stuart was commander of the Cavalry Corps of Robert E. Lee’s Army of Northern Virginia who was fatally wounded by a Union soldier in 1864. The 15-foot statue of Stuart atop a 7-foot pedestal was erected in 1907.

Richmond is taking down Confederate statues: Is this the end for other Confederate memorials?

The statue was one of dozens around the United States that have come down in the wake of protests following the death of George Floyd and other Black Americans in police custody. Floyd, who was Black, died in May after a white Minneapolis police officer held his knee into Floyd's neck.

Across the nation, citizens have been taking to the streets to protest for racial justice and against police brutality. During some protests, demonstrators have torn down statues of prominent Confederate leaders or other historic figures with known racist pasts.

Mayor Levar Stoney, following a state law that went into effect July 1 and citing emergency powers, ordered the city's Confederate statues on Monument Avenue be removed. Statues of Stonewall Jackson and Matthew Fontaine Maury were removed last week.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Follow USA TODAY's Ryan Miller on Twitter @RyanW_Miller

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: J.E.B. Stuart Confederate statue on Richmond's Monument Avenue removed