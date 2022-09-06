Another convenience store robbed in Norwich

Sep. 6—NORWICH — Police are investigating an armed robbery Monday at the Shell XtraMart gas station at 564 W. Main St.

Police said the clerk at the store called 911 at 8:54 p.m. reporting a man had entered the store, displayed a firearm and demanded the cash from the register. The suspect made off with an undetermined amount of cash.

The robbery suspect was wearing all dark clothing, tan boots and had a mask covering his face, police said. The suspect fled the store on foot.

No injuries were reported.

Monday's robbery follows another Norwich convenience store robbery under similar circumstances Friday night at Mak's Food convenience store at 204 Boswell Ave.

Anyone with information on Monday's robbery is encouraged to call Detective Lawton at (860) 886-5561, Ext. 3157, by email at TLawton@cityofnorwich.org or by calling the department's anonymous tip line at (860) 886-5561, Ext. 4. All information can be kept confidential.