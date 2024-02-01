Another cool overnight in Central Florida, storm system moves in this weekend

Another cool night across Central Florida.

Conditions will remain breezy into the evening, and overnight temperatures will be chilly yet again.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Some areas north and west of Orlando could see temperatures drop into the 30s by Thursday morning.

The next storm system approaching Central Florida should reach us by the end of the weekend.

Read: Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts unveils their new venue

On Saturday, for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials Marathon, weather will still be nice as we await the system,

On Sunday, the NFL Pro Bowl could see rain as humidity grows early and showers and storms could develop in the hours leading up to kick off.

Read: New study shows which dog breeds have a higher likelihood of getting cancer

There’s a good chance some storms will linger into the game, but hopefully will taper off.

Colder air follows this system next week.

Read: Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar to open this week in Winter Park

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.