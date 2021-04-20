After another cordial White House infrastructure meeting, GOP is still a no on raising corporate taxes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Peter Weber
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Biden hosted another bipartisan group of 10 lawmakers on Monday to discuss his infrastructure proposal, and once again everyone said the meeting was cordial and respectful, Biden and his guests expressed a willingness to compromise on the size and scope of the bill, and the Republicans said they won't support raising the corporate tax rate to pay for the package.

Biden wants to raise the corporate tax rate to 28 percent, from 21 percent, to fund $2.25 trillion in spending. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) has suggested a 25 percent rate, and there's speculation Democrats will settle around that number. "You could see a 2 or 3 percent increase — maybe not all the way to 28 but 25," Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.), who was at Monday's meeting, told The Wall Street Journal. GOP lawmakers were "more in favor of user fees so that whoever was benefiting from that particular infrastructure project would be paying for it in the long run," said Rep. Carlos Giménez (R-Fla.), another participant.

Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and John Hoeven (R-N.D.) both said after the meeting they favor paying for new infrastructure with gas taxes, user fees, and other mechanisms that don't hit corporations. "There is broad support for infrastructure, and I believe a bipartisan bill is possible, but we need to find agreement to make these updates in a targeted way that doesn't raise taxes," Hoeven said.

Biden opposes user fees, gas taxes, or any other funding mechanism that hits the middle class, and the opposition from Romney and Hoeven suggests he'll get no GOP support for raising corporate taxes, Axios says. Biden told Republicans he won't wait forever for a counteroffer. "He'd like for the Republicans to, you know, for us to come back with some kind of proposal on infrastructure by about mid-May," Giménez said.

Meanwhile, "progressives are warning the president not to get too attached to his GOP friends," Politico reports. Biden "should approach the negotiations with an open mind and an open heart, but he should not delay," Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said. "We can't end up months from now with no real progress and no real infrastructure bill."

"I personally don't think the Republicans are serious about addressing the major crises facing this country," added Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). "Maybe I'm wrong, but we're certainly not going to wait for an indefinite period of time. ... They have something to say? Now is the time to say it."

More stories from theweek.com
The new HBO show you won't be able to stop watching
All 40 movies nominated for an Oscar this year, ranked
Late night hosts half-seriously lament that 4/20 just isn't the high holiday it used to be

Recommended Stories

  • Biden 'prepared to compromise' on infrastructure, wants Republican proposal by May

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden met on Monday with a bipartisan group of lawmakers who have all served as governors or mayors, as the White House seeks a deal on his more than $2 trillion jobs and infrastructure proposal. Biden said he handpicked the group of former state and local leaders with experience as compromise seekers, hoping he can get Democrats and Republicans to agree on an ambitious jobs and infrastructure package. The group included one Republican lawmaker who tried to block Biden's presidential victory.

  • Democratic leaders find a way to defuse conservatives’ House floor sabotage

    The GOP tactics have made it virtually impossible to fast-track noncontroversial bills that are critical to running the House.

  • Supreme Court rejects Pennsylvania GOP election rules challenge

    The Supreme Court won't take an appeal by Pennsylvania Republicans claiming that the state's secretary of state exceeded its authority when expanding deadlines for mail-in ballots last year due to the pandemic, according to NBC News. Why it matters: This is another refusal by the Supreme Court to take up litigation regarding the 2020 presidential election, despite the efforts of GOP leaders and supporters of former President Trump to push baseless claims of voter fraud.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: The case was brought by former Republican congressional candidate Jim Bognet and four individual voters, who filed the lawsuit before the election to challenge a ruling by Pennsylvania's top court that mail-in ballots could be counted as long as they were "postmarked by Election Day and received up to three days later," per Reuters. What's more: The judges were unanimous in their refusal to hear the case and their ruling was given with "no explanation and no noted dissents," per NBC.The rejection was an expected outcome given the court's consistent refusal to hear similar suits regarding the 2020 election. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Matthew McConaughey has double-digit lead over Greg Abbott in Texas governor's race poll

    Actor Matthew McConaughey has a 12-point lead over Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in a hypothetical matchup for the governorship, according to a Dallas Morning News and University of Texas at Tyler poll.Why it matters: The numbers bode well for the Oscar winner's viability, as he already has strong name recognition in his home state. The "Interstellar" star has been flirting with a gubernatorial run as he toured to promote his new book, "Greenlights."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: 45% said they would be more likely to vote for McConaughey than Abbott, while 33% said they would vote for the incumbent governor. 22% of all those polled said they'd vote for another candidate. 56% of Republicans preferred Abbott 56%, versus 30% for McConaughey. 66% Democrats favored McConaughey, versus 8% for Abbott.Between the lines: "McConaughey has previously criticized both parties and has come across as more of a moderate who condemns the entire political system as the problem rather than any one party," writes Fox News. Methodology: The poll was conducted April 6-13 among 1,126 registered voters. The margin of error is 2.92%.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • U.S. House Speaker Pelosi criticized for thanking George Floyd for 'sacrificing your life'

    U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday drew criticism by thanking George Floyd, a Black man who became a symbol of the struggle for racial justice, after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering him. During a news conference following Chauvin's conviction on three criminal counts, Pelosi called the outcome "a step in the right direction for justice." "Thank you, George Floyd for sacrificing your life for justice," Pelosi said, referring to Floyd's death in May as Chauvin pinned his knee on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes.

  • Sen. Durbin: Republicans alarmed that 'too many voters are showing up'

    EDITOR'S NOTE: AN EARLIER VERSION OF THIS STORY MISIDENTIFIED SENATOR DURBIN'S HOME STATE. HE REPRESENTS ILLINOIS, NOT DELAWARE."The problem is obvious," Durbin said. "Too many people are showing up."The Illinois Democrat chaired a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday titled, "Jim Crow 2021: The Latest Assault on the Right to Vote," focused on efforts by Republicans in Georgia and elsewhere to implement new voting laws that critics say will limit voting access by African-Americans and other minorities that lean Democratic.Georgia's new law imposed tougher requirements for absentee ballots and made it illegal for members of the public to offer food and water to voters in line."Among Georgia voters who returned absentee ballots, we get an answer to our question," Durbin said in his opening remarks. "Sixty-five percent of those who returned absentee ballots voted for [Democratic] President Biden. Thirty-five percent for [Republican] Donald Trump."

  • Colorado tightens gun regulations to "prevent future loss of life"

    Colorado has strengthened its gun regulations on the eve of the 22nd anniversary of the Columbine High School massacre.For the record: The two measures were introduced in the state legislature before last month's fatal shooting at a grocery store that left 10 people dead. One bill is named for a 21-year-old woman who was fatally shot by a gunman with a stolen weapon.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: The Isabella Joy Thallas Act requires firearms owners to report the loss or theft of a weapon to law enforcement within five days of its disappearance.The other law, designed to ensure the safe storage of firearms, is due to take effect on July 1."Every year, thousands of gun deaths nationwide and hundreds of gun deaths in Colorado occur because of improperly and unsafely stored firearms," per an emailed statement. "Additionally, people who live in homes with guns stored in an unsafe manner are more likely to commit suicide.""This bill will reduce gun deaths by requiring that firearms be securely stored when not in use, and requiring licensed gun dealers to provide a storage device with the purchase of firearms."What they're saying: Gov. Jared Polis (D) noted at a news conference on Monday, when he signed the bills that while the laws "can prevent future loss of life" and "be part of the healing for the Thallas family and so many others impacted by gun violence by a stolen gun."State Sen. Steve Fenberg (D-Boulder) said Tuesday that more legislation to address the circumstances of the Boulder shooting is coming. The legislation will likely look at “things that can be responsive to what happened in Boulder, and save as many lives as possible,” Fenberg, the state Senate’s majority leader, said. “We want to make sure that whatever we introduce can pass.”Of note: "No Republicans in the General Assembly supported either bill, saying they infringe on gun owners’ rights and criminalize gun owners," the Denver Post reports.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • U.S. judge rejects ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's bid to end sentence early

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a petition by Michael Cohen, the onetime personal lawyer and fixer for former President Donald Trump, to release him from home confinement in May, six months ahead of schedule. U.S. District Judge John Koeltl said the petition was premature because prosecutors were not yet required, under a 2018 law allowing early release for some prisoners, to credit Cohen for hundreds of hours of work and courses he completed while imprisoned at a federal facility in New York state. The Manhattan judge also said Cohen had failed to exhaust his administrative remedies, and faced no irreparable harm because there was "no basis to conclude that Mr. Cohen's service of his sentence violates his constitutional rights."Cohen, 54, who represented himself, is serving a three-year sentence for campaign finance violations, tax evasion and other crimes to which he pleaded guilty in December 2018.

  • Democrats block Republican bid to censure Maxine Waters over Chauvin remarks

    Congresswoman defiant as Republicans condemn her comments in support of protesters Maxine Waters during a protest in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, over the weekend. Photograph: Dominick Sokotoff/Zuma/Rex/Shutterstock Maxine Waters remained defiant as Democrats successfully blocked a long-shot attempt by Republicans to censure and expel the veteran congresswoman over comments on the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, which the judge said could provide grounds for appeal. “I am not worried that they’re going to continue to distort what I say,” Waters, 82, told the Grio. “This is who they are and this is how they act. And I’m not going to be bullied by them.” Republicans had unleashed fiery criticism against Waters after the California Democrat pledged on Saturday that protesters would become “more confrontational” if Chauvin were acquitted. House Democrats on Tuesday voted down a resolution from the Republican minority leader, Kevin McCarthy, to censure Waters over her comments, just hours before Chauvin was convicted of George Floyd’s murder. The House voted 216-210 to table, or kill, the resolution. The vote fell exactly along party lines, with all Democrats opposed to advancing the resolution against Waters. Waters has made clear she will not allow Republicans to pressure her into silence about the police killing of Floyd and, more recently, Daunte Wright a 20-year-old Black man. Waters, who is Black, has served in Congress since 1991. She has a long record of campaigning for civil rights and confronting political opponents in blunt terms, in some quarters earning the nickname Kerosene Maxine. Long a favorite target of Republicans, she attracted focused ire in 2018, when she said Trump aides and officials should be confronted by the public. Last week, she told the hard-right Republican congressman Jim Jordan to “shut your mouth” during a hearing with Dr Anthony Fauci, the White House medical adviser. She spoke to the media on Saturday during a protest in Brooklyn Center, the Minneapolis suburb where police shot and killed Wright earlier this month. Waters said she hoped Chauvin would be found “guilty, guilty, guilty”. If Chauvin was acquitted, she said, “we’ve got to stay on the street, and we’ve got to get more active. We’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.” Republicans were quick to accuse Waters of inciting violence as, they said, Democrats accused Donald Trump of doing before the 6 January Capitol riot. The House minority leader, Kevin McCarthy – who voted against impeaching Trump over the Capitol attack, which resulted in five deaths – said on Monday he would introduce a resolution censuring Waters for what he deemed “dangerous comments”. “This weekend in Minnesota, Maxine Waters broke the law by violating curfew and then incited violence,” McCarthy tweeted. In a co-ordinated attack, the Florida representative María Elvira Salazar said Waters had “a long history of inciting unrest and supporting dictators who use violence to get what they want”. The Texas representative August Pfluger called her rhetoric “outrageous and shameful”. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a far-right Georgia Republican and conspiracy theorist who has expressed support for executing prominent Democrats and FBI agents, said she would try to expel Waters, whom she called “a danger to our society”. Greene claimed Waters “incited Black Lives Matter domestic terrorists”, following a shooting in which two Minnesota national guard members sustained minor injuries. Prior to the guilty verdict on Tuesday, Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, told NBC he had received a call from Biden. The president, he said, “was just calling. He knows how it is to lose a family member. And he knows that the process of what we’re going through so he was just letting us know that he was praying for us, and hoping that everything would come out to be OK.” Later, at the White House, Biden told reporters: “I can only imagine the pressure and the anxiety they’re feeling. They’re a good family, and they’re calling for peace and tranquility.” The president added: “I’m praying the verdict is the right verdict, which is, I think … it’s overwhelming, in my view. I wouldn’t say that, lest the jury was sequestered now and not hear me say that.” The White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, said Biden was “moved” by his conversations with the Floyd family. Biden was “certainly not looking to influence” the outcome of the trial by commenting, she said, adding: “I don’t think he would see it as weighing in on the verdict … regardless of the outcome, the president has consistently called for peace.” Waters’ words were raised in the courtroom in Minneapolis on Monday when defense attorneys motioned for a mistrial because of them. Judge Peter Cahill denied the motion but also expressed frustration, saying Waters had been “disrespectful to the rule of law and to the judicial branch”. Cahill also told the defense: “I’ll give you that congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned.” But Nancy Pelosi, the House speaker, defended Waters, saying she did not need to apologize. “Maxine talked about ‘confrontation’ in the manner of the civil rights movement,” Pelosi said.

  • To Combat Woke Classrooms, Go to the Source: University Education Programs

    In the past few months, there have been countless stories of K–12 schools succumbing to and endorsing the excesses of progressive ideology — teachers required to make public anti-racism statements, the canceling of AP tests if black students do not score as well as whites, class materials that celebrate communism, and “ethnomathematics” which de-emphasizes the need to find the “right answer.” Thankfully, most teachers that I know don’t align with such extremes. My own colleagues whisper their concerns and discuss their disapproval after such meetings. A poll from Education Week found that most teachers identify as moderate. These stories do expose a problem, but it’s not the political progressivism of most teachers. It’s akin to shining a light on and fixing individual cases of water damage while ignoring the flooding all around. We must address the broken faucet; in this case, the universities that are pumping out progressive educational theory. I’m a conservative, but I began my career as an advocate of progressive pedagogy simply because I didn’t know anything else existed. While most teachers don’t openly align with political progressivism, they still look to the university for pedagogical guidance and curricular materials. So long as the university develops our teachers, influences our practices, and crafts educational materials, the faucet will run unchecked. To combat the progressivism in public schools, conservatives need to aim their focus at the university, not public schools or their teachers. Progressive education falls into two broad iterations. The first is relatively benign — albeit questionably effective. In the minds of educational theorists such as Dewey and Rousseau, schools are not meant to transmit the best of any culture or shape the character of their students, but merely to observe and suggest. In place of teacher-directed classrooms and classical curricula, students choose their own literature and follow their own interests. Many conservatives and libertarians are quite comfortable with such child-centric philosophies of learning. The second iteration features structuralists, Marxists, and feminists such as Michel Foucault, Paolo Freire, and bell hooks, who advanced an approach to instruction called “Critical Pedagogy,” one which goes beyond Rousseauean ideas of self-directed learning to instead deconstruct the very idea of being “educated.” Progressive pedagogy in the Rousseauean tradition is mediocre in its results but politically neutral; critical pedagogy is propaganda attempting to pass as instruction. At its most egregious, schools of education push ideas such as “activist pedagogy,” which, as the name implies, would see students who will grow up to be activists deconstructing the society in which they live. In the ’90s, far before Critical Race Theory entered the common lexicon, Gloria Ladson-Billings advanced the need for “Critical Race Theory” in schools. Even Billings still maintained a belief in academic excellence, though, which authors like Ibram X. Kendi now renounce to instead suggest we test students on the mere knowledge of their own environments. In my own graduate program, our textbook suggested teachers should, if required to teach classic literature, do so through a Marxist, feminist, post-colonial, or critical-race “lens.” Such ideas are not on the fringes of educational theory, either. Critical pedagogy wasn’t a class or element of my teacher training; it was the foundation. Such ideas were not relegated to individual courses but influenced even our seemingly unrelated classes in policy and instruction. Foucault, bell hooks, and Freire were canon. Frederick M. Hess, the director of education-policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute, found that this approach is common across university departments. This reality has repercussions. Our administrators, instructional materials, policy wonks, politicians, union leaders, and current trends in education all come from the university. So long as the faucet remains running, our schools will flood with such ideas, regardless of the political identification of the teachers. The consequences of this ideological approach to education are far more pernicious than just a few propagandistic lesson plans. Ideas have consequences, and these ideas manifest in vapid instruction. Reviewing one popular curriculum to come from these ideas, Professor Timothy Shanahan wrote that these methods are “unlikely to lead to literacy success for all of America’s public school children.” Fundamentally, our schools need to reckon with such ideology and embrace effective pedagogy in the classroom. I began my career as a proponent of critical pedagogy, allowed my students to select their own books, provided independent reading time, and always opted for a conversation over a consequence. Seeing meager results, I sought out other methods. I began to take my students through Romeo and Juliet and established clear behavioral expectations to which I held my students. Critical theories of education would predict anarchy in my classroom. Quite the contrary happened. One student came up to me and told me, “No book before this has really understood me, has given me so much guidance for my own life.” Another wrote me a letter thanking me for showing her that books have so much to teach. My most difficult student behaviorally, to whom I gave many detentions, thanked me years later and asked me to be his mentor; he said he knew I cared about him because I didn’t cast a blind eye to his misbehavior. Thankfully, this endeavor needn’t only be one of individual persuasion. There are policies that can decentralize the university’s influence and pressure the adoption of effective pedagogy. To begin, teacher licensure needn’t remain solely the domain of the university. As professor of education Gary Houchens succinctly contends, if educational training “can be delivered with equal quality in a different environment — say in a district-based professional development program — the market should certainly be open to them.” Already, individual district programs and organizations such as ResearchEd and Teach for America all offer robust alternatives that could collectively unbalance the university monopoly. Perhaps a former business owner with a few classes in pedagogy would make a useful addition to any school building, even without a degree. Second, and perhaps more importantly, in the past 20 years, countless charter schools such as Michaela School and even entire systems such as Uncommon Schools boast incredible academic success despite working with predominantly poor and minority students. To do so, they reject progressive theories of education and instead rely upon classic literature, clear behavioral expectations, and direct instruction. As these schools continue to expand in number, they become the best argument against the theories of the university. Regardless of what a few ethnographies say, if these charters get the results, why listen to the academic foibles of some discontented scholars? Katharine Birbalsingh and Doug Lemov, the leading minds behind Michaela and Uncommon respectively, have put traditional theories of education into practice and shown that they can succeed. What’s more, they have published best-selling books to spread effective pedagogy. Finally, ideology and self-interest are calcifying fundamentals of human nature. Op-eds such as this and the examples that Lemov and Birbalsingh set forth can persuade a few people, but the holistic adoption of best practices will remain years away until the bottom line of a school is threatened. Words can be persuasive, but money effects change. If a school cannot achieve even mediocrity but still receives funding, there is little pressure to improve. Conversely, school choice is a policy that ties funding to student attendance instead of property taxes; if a student moves, the funding follows. Under such a system, if a parent saw progressive politics trying to pass as instruction or a school’s pedagogy left their students illiterate, parents could take their child and their money elsewhere. Some parents could still select a building that pushed woke ideology, but I wonder if enough people would opt into that choice for any institution to remain viable. In short, most teachers at least claim to be moderate. The institutions that train them are not. If we only focus our attention on a few outlandish lesson plans or individual districts, we’ll spend our time scooping out floodwater while the faucet remains running.

  • House members and staff will be allowed to bring visitors into Capitol again

    Members of the House and their staff will be able to escort certain visitors into the Capitol starting Wednesday.Why it matters: The House is slowly starting to reopen after more than a year of pandemic restrictions. The Senate already allows official visits, with a staff escort.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The change is all the more meaningful after allegations some House members may have escorted some participants in the Jan. 6 Capitol siege through the building during the days before the attack.Congress barred public access to the U.S. Capitol and House and Senate buildings the evening of March 12, 2020.The new policy applies to anyone seeking to enter the building for official business, including lobbyists and reporters lacking a permanent pass.The same policy will apply to the five House office buildings beginning April 29, a day after President Biden is set to deliver a joint address to CongressThe House sergeant at arms is expected to formally announce in a letter to members on Monday.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The Trump admin awarded a firm $1.3 billion to make Covid vaccine syringes. Where are the syringes?

    The Covid vaccines are here, but the ApiJect syringe is not yet approved by federal regulators and a new factory in North Carolina is not yet built.

  • Millions of Americans are jobless, yet firms struggle to hire

    More than a year into the Covid-19 pandemic, millions of American remain jobless, but even as the economy reopens some employers are finding hiring an unexpected challenge.

  • Japan eyes state of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka regions amid virus surge

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's government is considering a state of emergency for Tokyo and Osaka as new COVID-19 case numbers surge, broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday, a move that would enable prefectural authorities to impose curbs to try to stop infections spreading. With thousands of new cases resulting from highly infectious strains of the virus, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the government wanted to decide this week whether to declare the state of emergency for major parts of the country. Suga said the capital Tokyo was mulling a request to the central government to issue the state of emergency, as Osaka and Hyogo prefectures already have done.

  • Arkansas Has a Major School-Choice Opportunity — Unless Misguided Opponents Get in the Way

    In a year when the school-choice movement is gaining traction across the nation, progress in Arkansas had appeared to stall. But a month after the Arkansas legislature killed a school-choice bill, the state senate has breathed new life into efforts to expand educational opportunity. In response to families demanding more educational options, six states have already passed new choice policies or expanded existing ones this year, and similar bills are still making their way through more than a dozen other state legislatures. West Virginia even passed a new state-funded K–12 education savings account for all children switching out of a public school or entering kindergarten. This is now the most expansive educational-choice policy in the nation. By contrast, the Arkansas House of Representatives failed to pass a bill to create even a very modest educational-choice policy for children from low-income families, foster children, students with disabilities, and the children of military personnel. Had House Bill 1371 passed, up to $4 million would have been available to provide scholarships worth up to $7,000 to about 570 kids, which is barely 0.1 percent of K–12 students in the state. For comparison, Arkansas’s district schools spend an average of more than $11,000 per pupil annually. According to the bill’s sponsor, Representative Ken Bragg (R., Sheridan), the bill’s demise was due to the fierce opposition from the state’s public-school superintendents. “Most of the people that I talked to felt like it was a good bill and they saw a lot of merits in it,” Bragg lamented, but sadly “the pressure superseded the merits of the bill.” Fortunately, the Arkansas state senate did not succumb to any pressure. On Thursday, it passed Senate Bill 680, which has the support of Governor Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas Department of Education, by an overwhelming margin. Although only half the size of the previous proposal and limited only to low-income children, the bill still represents a major step toward providing broad access to educational choice. The Arkansas House now has another opportunity to do right by Arkansas families desperate for more educational options. Yesterday, the Arkansas House Revenue and Taxation Committee voted to recommend that the full House pass the bill. For that to happen, state legislators will have to recognize that the superintendents’ dire warnings of systemic collapse are no more credible than Chicken Little crying that the sky is falling. The research about the effects of educational-choice policies on public schools tells a very different story. It overwhelmingly finds that such policies benefit not only participating students, but also the students who remain in their assigned district schools. Out of 27 studies, 25 find that students attending district schools improve their performance on standardized tests after the introduction of a choice program, while only one study found a negative effect, and one found no visible effect. In other words, contrary to the fears of school-choice opponents, expanding choice and competition encourages traditional public schools to improve their performance. In fact, a recent study by the University of Arkansas found that states with robust educational-choice policies saw significant improvements on the National Assessment of Educational Progress (known as the “Nation’s Report Card”) over the last two decades. The study concluded that “higher levels of education freedom are significantly associated with higher NAEP achievement levels and higher NAEP achievement gains.” Even after controlling for factors such as per-pupil education spending, student-teacher ratios, teacher quality, household income, and more, the study found that “expanding parental options in education, in all its forms, is consistent with improvements in average student performance for U.S. states.” The study highlights the experience of Arizona, the top state for educational freedom with the highest share of students in private-school-choice programs, charter schools, and utilizing public school open enrollment. If the Chicken Littles were right, Arizona’s public-school system should have collapsed by now. Instead, Arizona has been one of the national leaders for learning gains on the NAEP over the last two decades. The sky isn’t falling in any of the 29 states that have some form of private-school-choice program. Indeed, the sun is still shining on their public-school systems, which have not only not collapsed but are actually performing better than before. Arkansas legislators now have the opportunity to expand educational opportunity for families in their state. They should seize it.

  • Indonesian military says submarine missing with 53 on board

    Indonesia's navy is searching for a submarine that went missing north of the resort island of Bali with 53 people on board, the military said Wednesday. Military chief Hadi Tjahjanto said the KRI Nanggala 402 was participating in a training exercise when it missed a scheduled reporting call. The submarine is believed to have disappeared in waters about 60 miles (95 kilometers) north of Bali, he said.

  • New York Attorney General Asked to Investigate Whether Andrew Cuomo Used State Resources for Pandemic Book

    Well, it looks like the saga that is New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo continues, as now the New York state comptroller has asked the state’s attorney general to investigate whether the embattled governor used state resources in the “development and promotion” of his coronavirus pandemic book.

  • Kevin McCarthy jumps on Marjorie Taylor Greene's bandwagon, saying he'll introduce his own resolution to censure Maxine Waters for her 'dangerous comments'

    McCarthy said he would file a resolution of his own just as Greene filed her resolution to "expel" Waters for "inciting Black Lives Matter terrorism."

  • Manchin Backs PRO Act, Bill to Eliminate Right-to-Work Laws

    Senator Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) gave his support to the PRO Act during a National Press Club event on climate change on Monday. The PRO Act is intended to strengthen unionizing efforts and would block right-to-work laws, which allow workers to opt out of union memberships and accompanying fees. “I am pleased to announce that I am cosponsoring the PRO Act,” Manchin said at the event. “Fifty percent of unions fail in their first year of organizing. This legislation will level the playing field.” Manchin added that he would attempt move the legislation forward with bipartisan support. “I look forward to working with my colleagues, on both sides of the aisle, to move this bill through a legislative process,” Manchin said. The PRO Act is currently included as part of President Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure bill. However, Democrats will likely attempt to pass the infrastructure bill via budget reconciliation rules that allow the Senate to approve legislation via a simple majority, rather than a filibuster-proof majority of 60 votes. Budget reconciliation rules include limitations that prevent the passage of certain pieces of legislation, including the PRO Act. While the PRO Act has the support of most Democrats, Senators Kyrsten Sinema (D., Ariz.), Mark Kelly (D., Ariz.), and Mark Warner (D., Va.) have not yet backed the legislation.

  • Despite right-wing panic about the plummeting birthrate, Republicans are lining up against Biden's pro-family 'human infrastructure' push

    Joe Biden is getting ready to unveil another far-reaching set of proposals that would dramatically expand the social safety net for families.