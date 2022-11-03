Another Crypto Investor Is Calling Time After the Market Sank

Suvashree Ghosh and Hannah Miller
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Protocol Ventures LP, a US-based investor in crypto hedge funds, is to close down and return cash following the slide in the market for digital assets, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Notices were sent to investors at the end of October about the move, the people said, asking not to be named because the information isn’t public. The closure will likely be completed by year-end or the first quarter of 2023, one of the people said.

Investors in Protocol’s fund of hedge funds may have lost as much as 90% over the past year, the people said. Protocol declined to comment about the developments at the company.

Protocol Ventures is a fund of crypto hedge funds that invested in the likes of BlockTower Capital, Multicoin Capital, Pantera and Electric Capital. Protocol’s decision to wind down comes amid a broad retrenchment in the digital-asset sector, which is reeling from a $2 trillion rout over the past year.

Crypto hedge funds soared in 2021 during a frenzy for speculative investments driven by huge injections of liquidity to ride out the worst of the pandemic.

But that outperformance is rapidly dissipating after central banks globally hiked interest rates to fight inflation. The hawkish shift dramatically tightened financial conditions and sapped the appetite for riskier investments.

The Bloomberg Cryptocurrency Hedge Fund Index has shed 45% this year, compared with a 9% retreat in the Bloomberg All Hedge Fund Index.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.26

    First Hawaiian, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FHB ) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.26 per share on the 2nd of...

  • Boys soccer: Haldane edges Rhinebeck to reach Class C state quarterfinal

    Haldane's revival and run has fired up the community, which showed up for the boys soccer team, who then showed out, reaching the state quarterfinal.

  • RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$807k in the last 12 months

    When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase...

  • What's Ahead for Eagle Bulk Shipping's (EGLE) Q3 Earnings?

    High fuel costs are likely to have dented Eagle Bulk Shipping's (EGLE) bottom-line performance in third-quarter 2022.

  • Microvast, GM Secure $200M Grant Funding From US Department Of Energy

    Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MVST) subsidiary was selected by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) in collaboration with General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) to receive a $200 million grant. The grant is a part of the first set of projects funded by President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Out of the 200 companies applied for $2.8 billion in DOE grant funding, 20 companies were awarded grants. The grant will enable Microvast to accelerate its plans to onshore critical battery component manufac

  • Grizzlies hold off late Blazers rally for 111-106 win

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Desmond Bane scored 29 points and the Memphis Grizzlies withstood a late rally by the Portland Trail Blazers for a 111-106 victory on Wednesday night. Ja Morant had 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Grizzlies, who led by as many as 17 early in the fourth quarter. Anfernee Simons scored 31 points for the Trail Blazers, who played without injured star Damian Lillard.

  • The Fed May Soon Slow the Pace of Tightening. Just Don’t Call It a Pivot.

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is more likely to deliver a hawkish than dovish surprise in comments this week.

  • Binance considers buying banks, bridging gap between crypto, TradFi

    The world's largest crypto exchange seeks to become a bridge between traditional finance and cryptocurrencies.

  • Nissan stops taking orders of Sakura EV, X-Trail in Japan

    Nissan Motor Co has temporarily stopped taking new orders of its recently unveiled light electric vehicles (EVs) because of prolonged delivery periods of a year or more, a Nissan spokesperson said on Thursday. The Japanese automaker stopped taking orders of the Sakura, fully electric micro "kei" cars, at the end of the month, the spokesperson said. Gasoline-electric hybrid models remain far more popular in Nissan's home market than EVs, but the automaker hopes to draw more Japanese drivers to battery-powered cars by offering low-priced micro models such as the Sakura.

  • North Korea keeps up its missile barrage with launch of ICBM

    Alarms blared from cellphones, radios and public speakers and fishermen hurried back to shore in northern Japan on Thursday after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile above its eastern waters, adding to a recent barrage of provocative weapons demonstrations that officials say may culminate with a nuclear test in coming weeks. The ICBM test, which was followed by two short-range ballistic launches into the sea, was swiftly condemned by neighbors and the United States, which said it’s willing to take “all necessary measures” to ensure the safety of the American homeland and allies South Korea and Japan.

  • Cops Say Argument Preceded Fatal Shooting of Migos Rapper Takeoff

    Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/GettyHouston Police Chief Troy Finner said Tuesday afternoon that an argument preceded the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff but he didn’t believe the notoriously “peaceful” rapper would have been involved. The shock slaying occurred around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday after a private party of about 40-50 people had wrapped up at a bowling alley called 810 Billiards & Bowling in Midtown. Venue employees told police that after the party ended, a large group of people gathere

  • Ryan forces OT, Lakers rally for 120-117 win over Pelicans

    LOS ANGELES (AP) Matt Ryan hit a tying 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer, Lonnie Walker made a key 3-pointer in overtime while scoring 28 points, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 120-117 Wednesday night for their second straight victory after an 0-5 start to the season. Anthony Davis had 20 points and 16 rebounds for the Lakers, who blew a 16-point lead and appeared to be finished before Dyson Daniels' two missed free throws with 1.4 seconds left in regulation allowed the Lakers to run one last play. Austin Reaves made a crosscourt pass to Ryan, and the undrafted newcomer who surprisingly made the Lakers' roster last month drilled a fallaway 3 in front of their bench to force OT.

  • Jim Cramer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Be Among the New Market Leaders

    Wednesday is set to be a big day for market watchers, with the Fed expected to announce another interest rate hike, a move that will no doubt impact the stock market’s behavior. Rate hikes have been de rigueur in 2022 and this will be the fourth instance of such an act. The effort to curb soaring inflation has rocked the markets but heading into the Fed’s decision, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, thinks there could be more turbulence ahead. Or as Cramer puts it, “W

  • Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead. Get in now for strong long-term tailwinds

    Millennials have given up on stocks. Act accordingly.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    With the Federal Reserve holding its November FOMC meeting now, there’s plenty of speculation on the central bank’s next move. The conventional wisdom says the Fed will hike rates again, by another 75 basis points – the fourth such hike in a row this year. But after that, no one knows. Inflation remains above 8%, so the Fed’s tighter monetary policies have clearly not reined in high prices – yet. According to Fundstrat, however, the Fed has moved far enough in that direction, and we’ll start to

  • JPMorgan: The S&P 500 could surge 10% in just one day if the Fed does these two things today — here are 3 top stocks to bet on it

    Today could be the turning point.

  • I Just Sold One of My Largest Investments -- And Bought These 7 Stocks With the Money

    One of my largest stock investments, STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR), recently agreed to be taken private. I decided to sell my shares, which freed up a large amount of capital to reinvest, and here are the seven stocks I bought with it.

  • Want $1,000 in Dividend Income Every Month? Invest $120,000 in This Stock

    If you like the sound of that, you're in luck, because you can receive $1,000 in dividend income each month by buying shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ: PSEC). What is Prospect Capital? One of these is Prospect Capital, a business development corporation (BDC) that lends to and sometimes makes equity investments in mid-tier private companies -- the types that are generally too small to raise money in the public market but that require more capital than a local bank can provide.

  • Meta investors reportedly 'got more disgusted' with Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse plans after he doubled down in the company's earnings

    Investors have expressed their ire in meetings with Meta executives, including some conferences with Mark Zuckerberg over the past week, FT reported.

  • The Fed Makes Its Decision Wednesday. Expect a Big Move in Stocks.

    The key for markets will be what signals Fed Chairman Jerome Powell sends about the prospects for future rate increases.