Another D.C. Cop Who Defended Capitol During Insurrection Has Died by Suicide

Gunther Hashida Memorial & Family Support Fund/GoFundMe

A third officer who protected the U.S. Capitol against a pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6 has died by suicide, police confirmed Monday afternoon.

D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Gunther Hashida took his own life on Thursday and leaves behind a loving wife, three children, and a sister, according to a GoFundMe page that had raised more than $11,000 toward his memorial.

“In his work as an officer with the DC Metropolitan Police Department, he worked to serve and protect the public,” organizers wrote of Hashida on the fundraising page. “He was a devoted and loving husband and father.”

The news was first reported by CNN.

Hashida’s death comes months after two other police officers had died by suicide following the harrowing battle against a mob of rioters on Jan. 6.

A memorial is scheduled for Hashida at the Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home and Crematory in Dale City, Virginia, on Friday.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.