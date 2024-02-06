Another day of rain, mudslide concerns for already saturated Southern California

Another full day of rain is on tap for Southern California on Tuesday, prompting concerns that the already-saturated ground will give way in more communities.

Tuesday’s rain, which will still be heavy at times, is expected to become a bit lighter and more showery.

“Overall, the intensity and the magnitude of hours upon hours of rain, we shouldn’t see a repeat of that today,” KTLA Meteorologist Henry DiCarlo said.

The timing and intensity of this week’s rain is seen in an image provided by the National Weather Service on Feb, 5, 2024.

Another one and a half to three inches of rain is forecast to fall on the Los Angeles County coastal and valley areas through Wednesday. The mountains and foothills could see three to six inches of rain.

A flash flood warning was extended for the Santa Monica Mountains to the Hollywood Hills and Griffith Park areas as well as the adjacent foothills of Los Angeles County until 10 a.m., according to the weather service.

“Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Malibu, Beverly Hills, Woodland Hills, Agoura Hills, Encino, Brentwood, Bel Air, Santa Monica, Van Nuys, North Hollywood, Hollywood, Universal City, Burbank, Griffith Park, Calabasas, Topanga, Malibu Creek State Park, Pacific Palisades and Westlake Village,” the weather service stated.

Additional rain predicted to come through Wednesday is seen in an image provided by the National Weather Service on Feb. 6, 2024.

Elsewhere, the weather service is calling for an additional one to two inches of rain, with two to four inches more in the mountain and foothill areas through Wednesday.

The big concern Tuesday is not about how much rain will fall but what the impact will be.

“The ground is saturated and that’s the issue. We still have this steady rain but we don’t know really what’s going on beneath the surface. That’s why we get all of these flows and slides,” Henry said.

On Monday, the Southland saw mudslides crash through homes and leave neighborhoods evacuated.

Mudslides crash through homes, cause evacuations across Southern California

One resident in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles watched Monday morning as a wall of mud slid toward her home.

“We put chairs up as if that was really going to stop the mud from breaking the glass,” Dion Peronneau told KTLA 5 News. “The next thing we saw was that it took the whole sliding door off.”

The bedroom of a Baldwin Hills resident is seen after a mudslide crashed through her glass door on Feb. 5, 2024.

Damaging slides were reported in several neighborhoods across Southern California, including Beverly Crest, Beverly Glen, Studio City and Sherman Oaks.

The National Weather Service is calling for showers to get lighter as we head into the afternoon and evening hours on Tuesday.

The atmospheric river, which provided a lot of additional moisture for the storm, will get cut off as the system moves east, Henry said.

Another storm, a much weaker one that will not tap into the river, will bring a chance of rain to the region on Thursday.

The Southland will likely see some sunshine returning for the weekend with above-average temperatures possible by next week.

