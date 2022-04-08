Another defendant in J's bar fight waives speedy trial rights

Apr. 8—LIMA — A young Lima man charged in a fight outside a bar that left a man seriously injured waived his constitutional right to a speedy trial during a brief court appearance Friday.

Donavan Denson, 21, appeared in Allen County Common Pleas Court after entering a plea of not guilty earlier this month to a charge of felonious assault. The charge stems from a fight on Jan. 22 at J's American Pub, 2307 Spencerville Road, which left Bradin Fisher-Jones, 23, of Lima, with multiple injuries.

Co-defendants Nicholas Williams and Janicqua Bailey, each 22, appeared before Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser last week and also waived their constitutional rights to a speedy trial.

Williams, Bailey and Denson are all charged with felonious assault in connection with the fight at J's American Pub which left Fisher-Jones with injuries that resulted in him being LifeFlighted to a Toledo hospital.

According to an affidavit outlining the events of that evening, police were dispatched to the bar in reference to a large fight after receiving a 911 call from Jordan Wehrly, who at the time was an off-duty patrolman with the Spencerville Police Department. Wehrly has since left that position.

Officers located Fisher-Jones, whose face was covered in blood, according to court records. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was eventually transferred to a Toledo hospital due to fractured orbital bones and an internal nasal fracture.

Fisher-Jones was accosted outside the bar by Bailey and Williams while two other males, later identified as Denson, 21, and Tysheen Polk, 23, began to "kick and stomp on Bradin's body and head as he is on the ground," the report states. Polk has evaded police since that evening.

A tentative trial date for Denson was set for May 31.

Reach J Swygart at 567-242-0464