Another defendant in University Hill riot takes plea deal

Oct. 15—Another defendant in the University Hill riot resolved his case with a misdemeanor plea deal.

Boland Dodge, 21, pleaded guilty Friday to engaging in a riot, a Class 2 misdemeanor, and was sentenced to a one-year deferred sentence and 90 hours of community service, according to court records.

If Dodge can complete the terms of the deferred judgement and not pick up any new charges, he will be able to withdraw the guilty plea at the end of his sentence.

If he fails to complete the deferred sentence, the conviction would automatically be entered and he would be subject to sentencing.

An estimated 500 to 800 college-age people gathered near Pennsylvania Avenue and 10th Street on March 6 in a large outdoor party that became destructive, with people flipping a car and damaging other vehicles and property.

A Boulder armored SWAT vehicle eventually arrived on scene to disperse the crowd, but the truck was damaged and three officers suffered minor injuries.

According to an affidavit, Dodge was identified through video as one of the people riding a fire truck, which was damaged.

When confronted by police, Dodge admitted he was the one riding on the firetruck, but said he only did it because he was intoxicated.

As of September, CU Boulder reported 94 probations and 5 suspensions tied to the riot.