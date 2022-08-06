Another delay in former Neches principal's trial

Aug. 5—The trial of Kimberlyn Snider, a former elementary principal at Neches Independent School District, scheduled for Monday, Aug. 8, is being reset again due to another medical issue.

According to District Attorney Allyson Mitchell, on Thursday, Aug. 4 their office was notified that a person essential to the case is ill with COVID. Mitchell said a new trial date has been set for Oct. 10.

Eighty-Seventh District Court Judge Deborah Oakes Evans declared a no-fault mistrial in March after a medical emergency transpired in the courtroom. Attorneys for the state and defense were in the midst of choosing jurors for a trial, when Snider's attorney, Steven Green of Athens, became ill. Officials called an ambulance to the courthouse, and though Green was not taken to the hospital, he was unable to continue with trial proceedings.

Snider is being tried on charges of tampering/fabricating physical evidence and official oppression. She was indicted by a grand jury on charges of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third degree felony, and five counts of official oppression in January 2021. Snider pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Following her grand jury indictment, Snider turned herself into the Anderson County Sheriff's Office Feb. 2, 2021.

Snider is still on administrative leave from Neches Elementary School.