Another delay for trial in 2017 Salem fire

Aug. 12—SALEM — The trial of a Salisbury man charged with setting a Salem auto and marine repair business on fire to collect the insurance money back in 2017 has been postponed again, this time due to a scheduling conflict.

Robert Cole, 53, of 2 CCC Road, has been free on bail in the Sept. 6-7, 2017, fire that caused $500,000 damage to the building that housed Ideal Transmission, a business on Franklin Street next to the North River in Salem. Cole had taken over the business from his father seven years earlier.

Police and prosecutors believe Cole — who was at the time also facing methamphetamine trafficking charges in Salisbury — set the fire for the insurance proceeds. The fire took more than three hours to put out.

Cole's lawyer tried unsuccessfully to get statements that Cole made to Salem police detectives tossed out, claiming police should have advised him of his rights before speaking with him. But a judge found no error by the Salem detectives. Cole and his girlfriend went in their own car to the police station later on the morning of the fire and spoke to police, then left, so the questioning was considered non-custodial.

Cole was not charged for months, until the completion of an investigation, when the case was presented to a grand jury.

Cole was supposed to stand trial in August 2020, but the state's courts were not holding jury trials at that time.

The case had been set to start on Oct. 20, but during a hearing Wednesday, prosecutor Christina Ronan and defense lawyer Scott Gleason told a judge they had also scheduled another trial to start that day. Because that case involved a person who is still in custody, they asked the judge to give it priority over Cole's case.

The trial is now scheduled to start on Feb. 14.

While state courts resumed holding jury trials this summer — with some counties turning to function facilities or hotel ballrooms for space with adequate ventilation — there remains a backlog of trials due to the pandemic.

