Here’s Another Dodge Charger Coupe Rendering

Steven Symes
·2 min read

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This one is in 3D!

Purists will complain the modern Dodge Charger isn’t a “real” muscle car because it has rear doors. They also really hate that the hallowed Charger name has been applied to a grocery getter, no matter if the Hellcat Redeye can blow the doors off pretty much anything on the road these days. Well, for those who obsess over the number of doors on a car, artist Rostislav Prokop has come up with a three-dimensional rendering of one with only two doors.

Check out a modern Cuda rendering here.

image credit: YouTube
image credit: YouTube

Yes, this is a proper coupe just like the Chargers of old! Instead of focusing on specs and other nonsense items, the artist has finally fixed what’s truly important about the Mopar, the extra doors. Next, he’s going to cure COVID-19 and end all war, because he’s a real life superhero.

Now, we like that for this rendering Prokop decided to do a tribute to The Dukes of Hazzard with the orange paint, 01 door graphics, and the Stars and Bars roof graphic. Quite frankly, we’ve been wondering why Dodge doesn’t offer such a thing from the factory because we have a feeling there would be healthy demand with all the muscle car enthusiasts who are also diehard fans of the show.

But back to the most important part: this Dodge Charger only has two doors. Literally nothing else matters. The Mopar is shorter and dare we say looks more… muscular. Yes, that’s it, muscular.

image credit: YouTube
image credit: YouTube

If we must talk about other things in the rendering, the wheels are okay but you might really like them, and we like this is a Widebody. There’s no spoiler on the trunk lid, a change we don’t prefer, but some people will probably favor this “clean” appearance.

And that’s pretty much it. You can check out the video for yourself. More importantly, are you a fan of the two-door look for the Dodge Charger? Let us know why in the comments.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • Gordon Ramsay Has Egg On His Face After Daughter's Messy TikTok Prank

    The celebrity chef is now just another dad getting pranked on social media.

  • Rendering Shows Alternate BMW Muscle Car Past

    Where would the Bavarians be today had they gone in this direction?

  • 1989 Mercedes-Benz 560SL: A Rare Icon From The 1980s

    Good lucky finding a 560SL in better condition!

  • This 6-wheel Fiat 500 C is way cooler than any 6x6 G-wagen

    Now that seemingly everyone and their mom has a 4x4 pickup truck, some have turned to six-wheel beasts like the Mercedes G-wagen 6x6 in order to stand out. Although, when you have this truck, there's no need to go to any trendy watering hole — the party comes to you. You see, this Fiat was built as a mobile wine bar, selling red, white, vermouth, and Marsala in Italy (at what appear to be bargain prices).

  • Charger Is Turned Into A Petty Blue Plymouth Superbird Concept

    Just when you thought 2020 couldn't get any wilder!

  • Zack Snyder on possible DCEU return and why Army of the Dead was his ‘most joyful cinematic experience’

    The filmmaker's version of Justice League is now available to watch on HBO Max.

  • Rare Australian bird loses love song repertoire as population dwindles

    An endangered Australian bird is losing its ability to sing because a decline in numbers means there is a lack of adults to learn from, a scientific study has found. Male regent honeyeaters, which live in forest and bushland in eastern Australia, are losing their “song culture” as a result of “severe population decline”, researchers from the Australian National University warned. Fledglings would normally learn songs from adult mentors, just as human babies learn language from their parents. That link has now been broken and “the complexity of regent honeyeater songs has also declined over recent decades,” the scientists said. In areas where the bird’s population is particularly sparse, some males “completely failed to sing any species-specific songs and instead sang other species' songs,” because that was all they were hearing. They are picking up ersatz versions of mating calls used by species such as black-faced cuckooshrikes and noisy friarbirds. “This lack of ability to communicate with their own species is unprecedented in a wild animal,” said Dr Dejan Stojanovic, one of the study’s authors. “We can assume that regent honeyeaters are now so rare that some young males never find an older male teacher.”

  • Could these long-gone vehicles make a comeback? Chevrolet, Cadillac, Dodge classic cars offer opportunity

    The Ford Bronco, Jeep Wagoneer and Toyota Supra are back. What's next? How about the Cadillac Eldorado, the Chevrolet El Camino or the Subaru Baja?

  • Seen from the sky: polluted waters around the world

    While the UN's Sustainable Development Goals call for water and sanitation for all by 2030, the world body says water scarcity is increasing and more than half the world's population will be living in water-stressed regions by 2050. In the run-up to the UN's World Water Day on March 22, Reuters photographers used drones to capture dramatic pictures and video of polluted waterways around the world. In one image, a discarded sofa lies beached in the Tiete river, in Brazil's biggest city Sao Paulo, into which hundreds of tonnes of untreated sewage and waste are tipped each day.

  • Jared Leto On Playing The Joker A Second Time In Zack Snyder's "Justice League"

    Jared Leto tells Stephen about working with Zack Snyder and playing the Joker in "Justice League," and about starring opposite Denzel Washington in the new film, "The Little Things." #Colbert #TheLittleThings #JaredLeto

  • Watch the First Trailer for Jamie Foxx’s Netflix Sitcom ‘Dad, Stop Embarrassing Me!’

    Netflix dropped the first trailer for Jamie Foxx's upcoming sitcom 'Dad, Stop Embarrassing Me!' which is inspired by his relationship with his daughter.

  • Dodge Demon Broke Production Car Records And Is Now Breaking The Bank

    And it still has the shipping guards on!

  • Report: Rockets hope to trade future draft assets for ‘foundation piece’

    While the Rockets have collected numerous draft assets for future years, they may not end up making many of those picks.

  • How Bristol Built a Better Dirt Track

    It's been 20 years since Speedway Motorsports did this, but this time the plans include NASCAR

  • Armie Hammer: US actor accused of rape

    The Call Me By Your Name star denies the allegations, saying the relationship was consensual.

  • House Democrats tell Biden to fire Postal Service board to oust DeJoy

    Members ‘silent in the face of catastrophic and unacceptable failures’ during Trump’s ‘unsuccessful gambit to influence a presidential election’ with attacks on mail-in ballots, lawmakers write

  • ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Is No ‘WandaVision’—But Offers Plenty of Thrills

    Chuck Zlotnick/Disney+With WandaVision, Marvel kicked off its Disney+ era with a unique conceit tailor-made for the small screen—even as it made sure to keep that show’s story of grief and loss tethered to the larger, serialized MCU narrative. Those hoping for similar risk-taking with the studio’s second TV effort, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, would be wise to temper expectations, at least initially, as the six-part series (premiering March 19) is a more straightforward return to the militarized action that defined the Captain America piece of the MCU puzzle, from which it is a direct offshoot. Yet that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Guided by sturdy performances and a premise that promises buddy comedy, anti-terrorist combat, and world-building in equal measure, the premiere of Marvel’s latest shows off few radical moves but delivers just what the faithful want.Set a few months after the events of Avengers: Endgame—and the reappearance of billions of people on Earth after Thanos’ finger-snapping Blip—The Falcon and the Winter Soldier establishes from the outset that it’s a tale about honoring the past, and important familial legacies, by assuming leadership responsibilities. Its focus is squarely on Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie, charming as ever), aka The Falcon, who’s introduced staring at Captain America’s shield in a bedroom while recalling the patriotic hero implying (at the end of Marvel’s record-smashing blockbuster) that it belongs to him. It’s Sam’s apparent destiny to become the new Captain America—a notion confirmed by comic book lore, foreshadowed by the MCU, and known to everyone in this world. That includes fellow Avenger James “Rhodey” Rhodes (Don Cheadle), aka War Machine, who at a gala museum exhibit about Captain America, asks Sam outright, “Why didn’t you take up the mantle?” ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Will Delight DC’s Toxic FansFor now, the reasons for Sam’s decision are somewhat vague; he simply doesn’t seem ready to step into the legendary shoes of his good friend, who’s an old man presumably enjoying retirement in heartland-USA anonymity. Nonetheless, Sam hasn’t left the universe-saving business, as evidenced by an opening scene in which he takes flight in Tunisian airspace against a group of French-speaking kidnappers (led by Winter Soldier alum Georges St-Pierre) who are members of criminal outfit LAF. Sam’s mission is to retrieve an abducted government liaison, which provides an opportunity for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to show off its protagonist’s formidable battle skills. Dodging missiles at high speeds courtesy of his mecha-wings, and deploying a Stark Tech drone named Red Wing to cut open plane doors and shoot down helicopters, it’s an early showstopper designed to verify Falcon’s enhanced-power bona fides, and it boasts the sort of choreographed CGI spectacle that is the MCU’s stock-in-trade.Directed by Kari Skogland and written by showrunner Malcolm Spellman, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is constructed as a two-handed affair. Thus, while catching up with Sam, it also reconnects with Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), aka the Winter Soldier, Captain America’s original best friend from back in the '40s who, after supposedly dying, was transformed into a brainwashed, robotic arm-upgraded assassin for Nazi-esque Hydra. Now deprogrammed, the 106-year-old Bucky is tortured and in therapy, trying to rebuild his life and—following a Wakanda stint that got him back on the heroic track—make amends for past atrocities that still plague his dreams. This involves being difficult with a military shrink (Amy Aquino) and hanging out with an elderly Brooklyn man named Yori (Ken Takemoto), who over lunch at a sushi bar nabs Bucky a date with a local waitress (Miki Ishikawa).“The world’s broken. Everybody’s just looking for someone to fix it,” says Rhodey to Sam, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier makes plain that both of its title characters are likewise fractured. Sam has shirked the Captain America gig to help his single-mom sister Sarah (Adepero Oduye) keep their struggling Wilson Family Seafood business afloat in Delacroix, Louisiana, leading to a bank-loan scene in which the officer (Vince Pisani) is more interested in getting a selfie with the Avenger than in offering financial assistance (in the show’s most pointed moment, Sarah remarks, “Funny how things always tighten around us”). Living up to family obligations is merely another way Sam must embrace the duty he previously fled, and though that thread is hardly subtle, it’s a functional personal dilemma that parallels his forthcoming political/superheroic path.The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s premiere doesn’t even get Sam and Bucky together; that will have to wait for ensuing installments. But it does set up one of their eventual adversaries: a clandestine figure in charge of a terror cell called the Flag-Smashers (“Bad guys giving themselves bad names,” Sam quips) that wants a united world without borders. Sam’s special-ops buddy has a run-in with this menace during a Switzerland flash-mob heist that lets the shadowy baddie show off her own extraordinary strength as well as her signature look: a black mask decorated with a giant red handprint. This figure’s identity remains a mystery for now (though casting details have spoiled that it’s Karli Morgenthau, played by Erin Kellyman). Moreover, we know that the series will also soon feature Baron Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl), the Sokovian creep who orchestrated the Avengers’ break-up in Captain America: Civil War, so there’s plenty more villainy on the way.A final shot tips off the role that Wyatt Russell’s John F. Walker will play in this drama, but Emily VanCamp’s Sharon Carter—the niece of Captain America’s long-time love Peggy Carter—remains, like Zemo, MIA for the series’ 45-minute debut, which lays the groundwork for what will ostensibly be a rock-'em, sock-'em miniseries cast in a straightforward Marvel mold. Fleshing out its characters’ ongoing crises via an action-packed good-vs-evil plot, it’s already far less adventurous than its Disney+ predecessor, proving the meat-and-potatoes complement to the inventively out-there WandaVision. That may render it more purposeful than vital, but its ability to dispense traditional big-screen MCU thrills on TV is also nothing to shrug at, and suggests that Marvel’s own multimedia takeover is one step closer to becoming a reality.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Essential workers get vaccine green flag Monday

    Essential workers, including grocery store employees, will soon be eligible to get vaccinated under the newly rolled out vaccination schedule.

  • Wall Street drops as bond yields rise

    Rising Treasury yields and coronavirus concerns sent Wall Street south Thursday. The benchmark Treasury yield spiked to a 14-month high one day after the Fed ramped up its U.S. growth forecast, and that hurt rate-sensitive tech stocks like Apple and Amazon. Stocks tumbled further after France declared a lockdown in Paris and other regions. The Nasdaq dropped 3%. The S&P 500 and Dow both retreated from record highs, with the S&P down 1-and-a-half percent and the blue chip index falling a half percent. Thomson Reuters technical analyst Terence Gabriel says the charts signal that Treasury yields will continue to rise even though the Fed has vowed to keep rates low. “It continues to be a situation where we have to watch rising yields very closely but also watching levels on the Nasdaq given that that index peaked in mid-February.”Over on the Big Board, Dollar General shares dropped nearly 5%. The discount retailer warned that the rush to stock up on cheaper goods amid the health crisis may be waning faster than expected as the economy reopens. But shares of AMC Entertainment, which got slammed last year as people stayed home, rose 3%. The movie theater operator said 98% of its U.S. locations would be open starting Friday.

  • 'Safe and effective': AstraZeneca-Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine gets green light from Europe's top drug regulator

    The AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine is not available in the U.S., where a large-scale trial has been completed but not yet made public.