After another dog stolen with car in St. Paul, police issue reminder about not leaving vehicles running

Jan. 25—After another car was stolen along with a dog in St. Paul on Tuesday, police are reminding people not to leave their vehicles running or their children or pets inside.

They're also asking for help to find the dog that was taken and, in a separate case from last week, to identify a "person of interest" seen driving a vehicle that was stolen with a dog inside.

Tuesday's theft happened in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood about 1:30 a.m. A woman told police she was working for DoorDash, stopped home to change clothes and left her white 2020 Kia Forte running in the 400 block of English Street. Her male pitbull mix, named Duke, and her purse were inside when someone stole the car.

On Monday, St. Paul police released surveillance photos of a woman seen on video on Jan. 17 driving a blue 2006 Audi A6 that was stolen that same day from the Macalester-Groveland area. Police said they don't know if she was involved in the auto theft, but they want to talk to her, and find the missing vehicle and dog that was in the Audi.

Kua is a 4-month-old tan bullmastiff. Her owner has said he's offering $5,000 for the safe return of his dog — "no questions asked." More information can be found at findkua.com.

People with information about either case can call St. Paul police at 651-291-1111.

There were 11 vehicles reported stolen in St. Paul between Sunday and Tuesday morning, seven of which were running and unattended, according to police.