Another double death - the fourth so far this month in Marion - reported in SW Ocala

Ocala police are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found inside a southwest Ocala residence on Wednesday.

Officers said they were told a family member went to a home in the 3200 block of Southwest 34th Avenue Circle to conduct a well-being check. The relative found a man and woman deceased. Police were then notified.

Law enforcement officials did not release the names of the individuals, but did say they were a couple. The man was 47 and the woman was 45. Authorities did not reveal a cause or manner of death or any other details.

Neighbors' report

Neighbors reached by a Star-Banner reporter on Friday said they did not know the man or woman. The front porch light to the residence was on and a pickup truck was parked in the driveway. The home is located off State Road 200, just east of Interstate 75.

Family members said they had no comment.

Three other cases

This is the fourth double death in Marion County so far this month.

It began with a murder/suicide in southeast Ocala on Oct. 3. Officers said an 81-year-old man shot and killed his 77-year-old wife and then turned the gun on himself.

Mystery in NW Marion: Dead body found in woods; death deemed suspicious

On Oct. 15 Marion County Sheriff's deputies were called to the Whispering Sands community, which is west of Baseline Road and north of Maricamp Road, to investigate the shooting deaths of Kevin Ray Russell, 32, and 60-year-old Sandy Kara Bobman.

Officials said the victims were murdered. They are seeking information to solve that case. No arrests had been made as of Friday afternoon.

The next day, deputies went to 16100 block of Southwest 20th Lane, which is outside the city limits of Dunnellon, to conduct a well-being check on two people. Inside, they found the bodies of 57-year-old Kathleen Mary Callahan and her son Birch Longfellow Crocker, 26.

Deputies recovered a firearm near Crocker's body. The case has been described as a murder-suicide, but the sheriff's office has not said who shot whom.

