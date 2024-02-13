Another drive-thru coffee shop to open in suburban Sacramento County. Here’s where

Oregon-based Dutch Bros is turning out another drive-thru location in the Sacramento area and this one is set for a suburban community.

Spokeswoman Brenna Bryan with the coffee chain confirmed a new location is set for 7904 Winding Way in Fair Oaks.

In an email on Tuesday, Bryan said the store is slated to open by the end of the year.

The roughly 420-square-foot space will join a growing list of more than 40 locations across the region including a brand new spot that opened Saturday in Florin at 7775 Stockton Blvd.

The anticipated location, which sits three miles away from the community’s first Dutch Bros drive-thru at 8552 Madison Ave., will feature a walk-up window. Bryan said there will be no indoor seating.

Both Fair Oaks locations are owned by franchisees Nikol and Steve Grubbs.

What’s on the menu at Dutch Bros?

The menu is packed with caffeinated options, of course, but also lemonade, iced tea, hot chocolate, smoothies, energy drinks and “sparkling” soda.

Customer favorites include nine different coffee drinks, from the Golden Eagle made with espresso, vanilla syrup and whipped cream to the Dutch Luv Latte created with frosted sugar cookie-flavored white coffee.

The Double Torture — made hot or cold with blended espresso, chocolate milk and a double shot of espresso — is also among the best sellers.

Also available are small bites including lemon poppyseed, chocolate chip and orange cranberry muffin tops, as well as granola bars.

When does Dutch Bros in Fair Oaks open?

The newest location is slated to open by the end of the year, but a date has not been set.

The original Fair Oaks site, which first opened its doors in 2013, is open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

Dutch Bros locations are scattered across the region, including multiple sites in Sacramento, Elk Grove, Citrus Heights, Woodland, Roseville and Rocklin.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.