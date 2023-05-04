Another driver arrested after street takeovers in Charlotte

Another person involved in multiple street takeover events has been arrested, according to a tweet from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department posted on Thursday.

CMPD said 20-year-old Ethan Copeland was arrested his white Mustang was seized.

Police say they found Copeland on Wednesday, and following a short chase on foot, he was taken into custody.

Officer located Copeland yesterday and after a foot chase he was taken into custody. His white mustang was also seized by officers. #cmpd #streettakeovers (2/2) pic.twitter.com/bzLBASBQQo — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 4, 2023

Copeland has been charged with two counts of reckless driving and one count of felony fleeing to elude.

Earlier this week, CMPD announced that four other suspects had been arrested after recent street takeovers in Uptown and other areas around Charlotte.

According to CMPD, the department has now arrested 15 people since February.

