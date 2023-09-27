Another driver heard struggle, saw blood before woman's body found in Monrovia

Sep. 26—A truck driver heard and witnessed a struggle inside the cabin of another driver's truck on Sunday before calling for help, leading to the discovery of a woman's body, charging documents say.

Candice Thompson, 46, of Sicklerville, New Jersey, was found dead in a tractor-trailer cabin early Sunday morning in the Costco Distribution Center parking lot in Monrovia.

The truck's driver, identified as Matthew Sidney Watley, 46, of Sicklerville, was charged with first- and second-degree murder. He was treated at Frederick Health Hospital, then taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

As of Tuesday, police had not released details of the circumstances that led to Thompson's death or how she and Watley are connected.

Charging documents say Thompson had two large gashes close together on her back. She also had more wounds elsewhere on her back, right hand, and face.

In the truck, they found a hammer next to the driver's side door and two folding-style knives in the cab.

Thompson's body was found face down in the truck between the driver's and passenger's seats. She was pronounced at 3 a.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office said.

Her body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

The other driver told police in charging documents that he saw blood and broken glass on Watley's truck, and heard Watley saying "Help me, help me," from inside his truck on the road outside the distribution parking lot.

The driver said he didn't see any weapons or another person in the truck cabin, but thought Watley was fighting someone or trying to kill himself.

Frederick County Sheriff's Office spokesman Todd Wivell did not immediately respond to questions on Tuesday asking about Watley's injuries.

There was no attorney listed in online court records for Watley on Tuesday.

Charging documents say the Winslow Township Police Department in Winslow, New Jersey — east of Sicklerville — had a history of responding to domestic calls between Thompson and Watley.

The Winslow Township Police Department could not be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Watley drove for a New Jersey trucking company called PAA Trucking.

Parminder Singh, the owner of PAA, said in an interview Tuesday that Watley had worked for him for about six months.

In that short time, he never had any problems with Watley, who was always respectful, he said.

Singh said that he paid Watley on Saturday, before Watley left to deliver a load in Jessup, Maryland. He was supposed to arrive there around 11 p.m., Singh said.

At around the scheduled delivery time, Singh said, he began calling Watley, but Watley didn't answer.

It wasn't until police called Singh at 2:30 a.m. that he realized what happened.

"Why go to Frederick?" Singh said.

The truck driver told police in charging documents that he was parked on Intercoastal Drive, near the distribution center, when he saw a truck driving fast down the road. Twenty minutes later, the truck drove back and parked near the driver.

The driver realized that the side window of the other truck was broken from inside.

He said the truck started rolling backward, and it seemed like the second driver — later identified as Watley — was struggling inside the truck, until he managed to stop it.

The first driver decided to see if Watley was OK, charging documents said.

When he approached the truck with a flashlight, the driver asked if Watley was OK. The driver said he heard Watley saying "Help me, help me," but wasn't sure what kind of help Watley was asking for.

When the driver climbed up the truck and looked in, he told police in charging documents, he saw blood on the center of the dash and Watley lying down between the seats.

The driver said he heard a sound that made him think Watley was cutting or stabbing himself.

"He knew that he needed to step back so that he didn't get involved," charging documents said of the other driver.

The driver went to a nearby guard building to notify security that someone was having a medical issue or trauma on the street. He came back to keep an eye on Watley, charging documents said.

When the driver got back to Watley's truck, the driver said, he heard more yelling and disgruntled sounds coming from the truck, and Watley was throwing things, like a bag, out at him.

The driver told Watley that he was going to get him help and call 911.

Watley then unhitched the trailer from the truck,and drove to the Costco distribution center, charging documents said.

Police later responded to the distribution center at around 1:31 a.m. The caller said Watley cut himself by punching and breaking the windshield of his truck and was "laying on the horn."

A slow-speed pursuit at the distribution center ensued, since Watley was argumentative with police and would not get out of the truck, charging documents said.

Police said deputies first used pepper spray, then a Taser, to subdue Watley.

When police managed to stop the truck and apprehended Watley to get him out, they found Thompson's body on the floorboards of the cabin, charging documents said.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter:

@clarasniel