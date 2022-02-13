Another Drop In Darien Virus Cases: County

DARIEN, IL — Darien saw yet another decrease in its weekly coronavirus caseload, according to the DuPage County Health Department.

As of Sunday, Darien had seen 3,533 coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic, up 67 in the last week. The previous week, the city experienced 89 new cases.

The city's number of coronavirus deaths increased by one in the last week, to 35. The deaths work out to about a thousandth of Darien's population.

Here are the accumulated coronavirus cases throughout the pandemic:

Date

Darien

DuPage

April 1, 2020

15

379

April 12, 2020

40

1,165

April 19, 2020

47

1,693

April 26, 2020

60

2,447

May 3, 2020

80

3,663

May 10, 2020

83

4,615

May 17, 2020

94

5,892

May 24, 2020

107

7,063

May 31, 2020

113

7,717

June 7, 2020

116

8,120

June 14, 2020

125

8,434

June 21, 2020

131

8,684

June 28, 2020

140

8,944

July 5, 2020

142

9,315

July 12, 2020

147

9,721

July 19, 2020

155

10,185

July 26, 2020

170

10,880

Aug. 2, 2020

184

11,458

Aug. 9, 2020

198

12,229

Aug. 16, 2020

216

12,880

Aug. 23, 2020

229

13,765

Aug. 30, 2020

252

14,459

Sept. 6, 2020

264

15,296

Sept. 13, 2020

280

15,997

Sept. 20, 2020

298

16,559

Sept. 27, 2020

317

17,435

Oct. 4, 2020

325

18,174

Oct. 11, 2020

354

19,269

Oct. 18, 2020

385

20,715

Oct. 25, 2020

413

22,339

Nov. 1, 2020

447

24,042

Nov. 8, 2020

528

28,230

Nov. 15, 2020

653

33,336

Nov. 22, 2020

761

38,418

Nov. 29, 2020

857

43,445

Dec. 6, 2020

957

48,257

Dec. 13, 2020

1,052

52,966

Dec. 20, 2020

1,095

55,532

Dec. 27, 2020

1,143

57,741

Jan. 3, 2021

1,229

60,630

Jan. 10, 2021

1,284

62,987

Jan. 17, 2021

1,331

65,248

Jan. 24, 2021

1,383

67,124

Jan. 31, 2021

1,421

68,619

Feb. 7, 2021

1,441

69,541

Feb. 14, 2021

1,466

70,450

Feb. 21, 2021

1,484

71,191

Feb. 28, 2021

1,503

71,873

March 7, 2021

1,506

72,685

March 14, 2021

1,520

73,389

March 21, 2021

1,537

74,246

March 28, 2021

1,552

75,073

April 4, 2021

1,575

76,388

April 11, 2021

1,615

78,179

April 18, 2021

1,651

79,422

April 25, 2021

1,682

80,664

May 2, 2021

1,709

81,708

May 9, 2021

1,724

82,551

May 16, 2021

1,736

83,133

May 23, 2021

1,745

83,734

May 30, 2021

1,753

84,098

June 6, 2021

1,762

84,343

June 13, 2021

1,763

84,534

June 20, 2021

1,766

84,600

June 27, 2021

1,768

84,676

July 4, 2021

1,768

84,757

July 11, 2021

1,770

84,829

July 18, 2021

1,776

84,985

July 25, 2021

1,791

85,340

Aug. 1, 2021

1,801

85,863

Aug. 8, 2021

1,811

86,625

Aug. 15, 2021

1,838

87,663

Aug. 22, 2021

1,866

88,734

Aug. 29, 2021

1,889

89,966

Sept. 5, 2021

1,911

91,418

Sept. 12, 2021

1,935

92,574

Sept. 19, 2021

1,951

93,623

Sept. 26, 2021

1,968

94,828

Oct. 3, 2021

1,988

95,719

Oct. 10, 2021

2,002

96,713

Oct. 17, 2021

2,018

97,618

Oct. 24, 2021

2,032

98,570

Oct. 31, 2021

2,055

99,444

Nov. 7, 2021

2,076

100,511

Nov. 14, 2021

2,103

101,786

Nov. 21, 2021

2,137

103,529

Nov. 28, 2021

2,157

104,724

Dec. 5, 2021

2,217

107,621

Dec. 12, 2021

2,276

110,270

Dec. 19, 2021

2,348

113,524

Dec. 26, 2021

2,432

118,099

Jan. 2, 2022

2,605

126,097

Jan. 9, 2022

2,825

136,825

Jan. 16, 2022

2,989

147,702

Jan. 23, 2022

3,129

463,048

Jan. 30, 2022

3,444

165,651

Feb. 6, 2022

3,533

170,058

Feb. 13, 2022

3,600

173,467

As of Sunday, Darien had 166 coronavirus cases per thousand people since the pandemic's beginning, better than its neighbors. The figure compares to 180 in Hinsdale, 188 in DuPage County, 197 in Elmhurst, 201 in suburban Cook County, 203 in Clarendon Hills, 204 in La Grange Park, 208 in Western Springs and 211 in La Grange.

As of Sunday, Illinois' coronavirus case count increased to 2,987,502, a 1 percent increase from the previous week, according to the state Department of Public Health. The number of confirmed deaths so far is 31,795.

Nationally, 77.5 million cases of the coronavirus have been reported, a 2 percent increase from the previous week, according to the Centers for Disease Control. A total of 915,425 people have died from the virus in the United States.

This article originally appeared on the Darien Patch

