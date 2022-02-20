Another Drop In La Grange Virus Cases: County

LA GRANGE, IL — The number of new weekly coronavirus cases in La Grange has fallen again, according to the Cook County Public Health Department.

As of Sunday, the village had 3,484 cases since the pandemic's beginning, up 41 from a week earlier. The previous week, 65 new cases were reported.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, the number of recorded coronavirus-related deaths in La Grange stayed the same in the last week, at 43. The latest deaths were Jan. 27, Jan. 19, Jan. 16, Nov. 30 and Nov. 26, according to the medical examiner.

Here's a look at the number of accumulated cases in La Grange:

Date La Grange Suburban Cook Nov. 7, 2021 1,928 293,070 Nov. 14, 2021 1,951 296,498 Nov. 21, 2021 1,981 300,729 Nov. 28, 2021 2,020 305,638 Dec. 5, 2021 2,084 311,393 Dec. 12, 2021 2,155 318,997 Dec. 19, 2021 2,229 329,996 Dec. 26, 2021 2,339 344,425 Jan. 2, 2022 2,535 367,246 Jan. 9, 2022 2,789 400,490 Jan. 16, 2022 3,010 435,010 Jan. 23, 2022 3,171 463,048 Jan. 30, 2022 3,315 482,251 Feb. 6, 2022 3,378 486,392 Feb. 13, 2022 3,443 495,064 Feb. 20, 2022 3,484 499,097

As of Sunday, La Grange had 213 coronavirus cases per thousand people since the pandemic's beginning, the worst among its neighbors. The figure compares to 168 in Darien, 182 in Hinsdale, 190 in DuPage County, 198 in Elmhurst, 203 in suburban Cook County, 205 in Clarendon Hills, 206 in La Grange Park and 210 in Western Springs.



As of Sunday, Illinois' coronavirus case count increased to 3,013,709, a 0.9 percent increase from the previous week, according to the state Department of Public Health. The number of confirmed deaths so far is 32,299.

Nationally, 78.3 million cases of the coronavirus have been reported, a 1 percent increase from the previous week, according to the Centers for Disease Control. A total of 930,811 people have died from the virus in the United States.

