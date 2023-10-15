Another earthquake hits Afghanistan, a week after massive quake

A powerful earthquake shook western Afghanistan on Sunday, just a little over a week after thousands were killed by quakes and their aftermath in the same region.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter of Sunday's 6.3 magnitude earthquake was about 21 miles outside of Herat, the capital of Herat Province.

Save the Children told the Associated Press that four people have died and over 150 have been taken to a local hospital with injuries.

Thousands killed in past earthquakes

At least 2,000 people were killed in western Afghanistan following a string of earthquakes and their powerful aftershocks beginning last Saturday.

Saturday's earthquake was centered in Zenda Jan district, just 25 miles outside of Herat.

Abdul Wahid Rayan, a Ministry of Information and Culture spokesman, said the earthquake had left entire villages destroyed. More than 90% of those killed in that earthquake were women and children, United Nations officials said.

"When the first earthquake hit, people thought it was an explosion, and they ran into their homes,” said Siddig Ibrahim, the chief of the UNICEF field office in Herat.

Doctors without Border's Afghanistan Program Head Yahya Kalilah told Agence France-Presse that many people were already sleeping in tents outside as a result of the previous earthquakes, so he anticipates that the causalities from Sunday's tremor will be low.

However, he said the psychological impact is still significant.

"The situation is very critical," Kalilah told AFP. "In terms of psychology, people are panicked and traumatized. People are not feeling safe. I will assure you 100%, no one will sleep in their house."

Fleeing danger

Officials said residents are fleeing Herat because of the threat of possible aftershocks. More than 500 prisoners in nearby jails have also been released over concerns that the facilities will collapse because of the earthquake, AFP reported.

Haris Aryan, a resident of Herat, told AFP that he sent his family to nearby Farah province.

"Many people, anyone with relatives or accommodation in neighboring provinces, all of them have fled," he told AFP. "Those who do not have anywhere to go ... they are spending nights in the roads and parks."

Aftershocks can occur as rocks readjust following the earthquake, officials say.

