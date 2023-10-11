Another earthquake rattles Afghanistan days after deadly earthquake

A powerful earthquake rocked northwest Afghanistan Wednesday morning, just days after one rattled the country flattening hundreds of homes and buildings and killing more than 2,000 people.

The most recent notable temblor registered a preliminary magnitude of 6.3, the United States Geological Survey is reporting, and was recorded about 17 miles outside Herat, the country's third largest city, and was six miles deep.

The city serves as the capital of Herat Province and is about 522 miles west of the county's capital of Kabul.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.3 - 28 km NNW of Herāt, Afghanistan https://t.co/uIPpxcmo6K — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) October 11, 2023

It was not immediately known exactly how many people were injured but the Associated Press reported that the international group Doctors Without Borders said the area's regional hospital received 117 injured from Wednesday's quake.

The AP is also reporting that the aid group says it sent additional medical supplies to the hospital and was setting up at least four more medical tents at the facility.

Information Ministry spokesman Abdul Wahid Rayan told the AP the earthquake triggered a landslide blocking Herat-Torghondi, the region's main highway.

Second earthquake in a week

Four days earlier, another 6.3 magnitude quake shook western Afghanistan, killing more than 2,000 people, a Taliban government spokesman told the Associated Press.

The weekend earthquake was followed by strong aftershocks, a spokesperson with the country’s national disaster management team told the AP.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Another earthquake hits Afghanistan days after deadly earthquake