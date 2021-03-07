Another ex-aide calls Cuomo’s office conduct inappropriate

Another woman who worked for Gov. Andrew Cuomo is describing conduct she felt was inappropriate for the workplace.

Ana Liss, 35, told The Wall Street Journal in a story published Saturday that when she worked as a policy aide to the governor between 2013 and 2015, Cuomo called her "sweetheart," once kissed her hand and asked personal questions, including whether she had a boyfriend. She said he sometimes greeted her with a hug and a kiss on both cheeks.

Liss — who currently serves as the director of planning and development for Monroe County — told the Journal she initially thought of Cuomo's behavior as harmless, but it grew to bother her. She felt it was patronizing.

"It's not appropriate, really, in any setting," she said. "I wish that he took me seriously."

A spokesman for Cuomo said some of the behavior Liss was describing was the kind of innocent glad-handing that politicians often do at public events.

"Reporters and photographers have covered the governor for 14 years watching him kiss men and women and posing for pictures," Rich Azzopardi, a senior advisor to Cuomo, said in a statement. "At the public open-house mansion reception, there are hundreds of people, and he poses for hundreds of pictures. That's what people in politics do."

Liss said she never made a formal complaint about the governor’s behavior.

Cuomo’s workplace conduct has been under intense scrutiny in recent days as several women have publicly told of feeling sexually harassed, or at least made to feel demeaned and uncomfortable by the Democrat.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo denies accusations of sexual harassment.

Former adviser Lindsey Boylan, 36, said he made inappropriate comments on her appearance, once kissed her on the lips at the end of a meeting and suggested a game of strip poker as they sat with other aides on a jet flight. Another former aide, Charlotte Bennett, 25, said Cuomo asked if she ever had sex with older men and made other comments she interpreted as gauging her interest in an affair.

Another woman, who did not work for the state, described Cuomo putting his hands on her face and asking if he could kiss her after they met at a wedding.

In a news conference Wednesday, Cuomo denied ever touching anyone inappropriately, but apologized for behaving in a way that he now realized had upset women he worked with. He said he’d made jokes and asked personal questions in an attempt to be playful and frequently greeted people with hugs and kisses, as his father, Mario Cuomo, had done when he was governor.

“I understand sensitivities have changed. Behavior has changed,” Cuomo said. “I get it and I’m going to learn from it.”

The state’s attorney general plans to hire an outside law firm to investigate the sexual harassment allegations. Some lawmakers have called for Cuomo to resign over his workplace behavior, and separate allegations that his administration misled the public about coronavirus fatalities in nursing homes.

Previously, Liss had detailed being on the receiving end of similar behavior by Robert Freeman, the since-fired executive director of the state Committee on Open Government, during her time in Albany.

In 2019, Liss told the USA TODAY Network New York that Freeman had invited her on walks where she said he would put his arm on the small of her back and ask questions about her love life.

Freeman was abruptly fired by Cuomo's administration in January 2019 after a Journal News/lohud.com reporter accused him of making inappropriate comments, grabbing her face and kissing her just shy of the lips during what was supposed to be a lunch meeting about open-government laws.

In a statement Saturday, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said Liss has "shown tremendous strength in speaking about her experiences and the emotional trauma" from her time working for Cuomo.

"She is a valued member of my team since joining Monroe County over a year ago," Bello said. "I support Ana fully, as well as the other courageous women coming forward to share their stories."

State Sen. Jeremy Cooney, D-Rochester, said he believes Liss and commended her for her bravery.

"We cannot accept this behavior in New York State," Cooney said in a statement. "I have reached out to the Attorney General and asked her to include Ms. Liss in the independent investigation."

Includes reporting by the Associated Press and USA TODAY Network New York State Team Editor Jon Campbell.

