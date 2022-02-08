Another of ex-Fall River police officer Michael Pessoa's alleged victims is suing the FRPD

FALL RIVER — One of the alleged victims of former Fall River police officer Michael Pessoa, who is facing a criminal trial in state court for use of excessive force, filed a civil rights lawsuit in federal court in January.

Pessoa, who was just recently fired from the Fall River Police Department, pleaded not guilty after a grand jury indicted him on multiple counts including aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; civil rights violation with bodily injury; intimidation; and filing false police reports. He is accused of beating four local men, including city resident David Lafrance, who filed the most recent lawsuit against the Fall River police department.

Lafrance’s attorney, Providence attorney Carl Ricci, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Also named in Lafrance’s lawsuit are fellow former Fall River patrol officers Thomas Roberts, Sean Aguiar and Andre Demelo, who admitted in an investigation against Pessoa to filing false police reports on his behalf.

Another federal civil rights lawsuit has been filed against the city with former indicted Fall River police officer Michael Pessoa named as one of the defendants. Pessoa is facing a criminal trial for excessive force on Oct. 3.

Roberts and Aguiar testified to as much in the grand jury after receiving immunity by the Bristol County District Attorney’s office. Demelo resigned from the police force on the day of Pessoa’s arraignment.

Aguiar also left the department eventually, and Roberts was terminated from the department a little more than a week ago after fighting his firing.

Additionally, Police Chief Jeffrey Cardoza, who was not police chief at the time, and the Fall River Police Department are named as defendants in the lawsuit. Cardoza is currently on medical leave and scheduled for retirement in March.

What happened to David Lafrance?

The Herald News first reported on the alleged assault of Lafrance outside his South Main Street apartment in February 2019 after a call regarding a neighbor dispute. Ricci, his defense attorney at the time, discovered a surveillance video that showed Lafrance being punched in the face by Pessoa while he was in custody and partially handcuffed.

Lafrance lawsuit claims that after Pessoa beat him in the head and face, the other three police officers surrounded the pair during the assault.

Lafrance was charged with assault and battery among other charges. The complaint alleges that Pessoa then fashioned a police report to substantiate the charges.

The Bristol County District Attorney's office later dropped the charges against Lafrance and the three other alleged victims named in Pessoa’s indictment.

Lafrance’s civil suit states that while the district attorney had the video surveillance footage, it took three months for the charges to be dropped.

Fall River Police Department turmoil

At the time, the city had recently settled two civil rights lawsuits totaling $237,000, with Pessoa being named as one of the defendants and the aggressor in the assaults.

In one settlement agreement the city paid out $225,000 related to a civil case filed against Pessoa and fellow defendant, Demelo, accused of severely fracturing the leg of a former city man during an arrest in October 2014 and under the leadership of retired Police Chief Daniel Racine.

Pessoa was named a defendant in a 2009 federal civil rights lawsuit over excessive force for his part in the alleged beating of a 16-year-old boy in April 2006 that landed the teenager in Rhode Island Hospital with a lacerated spleen.

The city settled that lawsuit for $12,000.

The most recent lawsuit settlement was last April when the city made a $32,000 payout to Kimberly Viera. Her claim, which was filed in federal court in October 2020, said Pessoa took her into custody and assaulted her in his patrol car after she videotaped him and another officer on her cell phone while they detained two of her friends as they were standing in a check-out line at a local retail store in October 2017.

Pessoa’s criminal trial is set for Oct. 3.

In December, a Bristol County Superior Court judge dropped four of the 15 charges against Pessoa.

