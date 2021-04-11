Another 'explosive event' at St Vincent volcano has left the island struggling with power outages, limited water supplies, and blankets of ash

Joshua Zitser
2 min read
St Vincent volcano la soufriere
La Soufriere first erupted Friday for the first time in 40 years on the Caribbean island of Saint Vincent, prompting thousands of people to evacuate. Zen Punnett/AFP via Getty Images

  • La Soufriere volcano in St Vincent first erupted on Friday.

  • Another 'explosive event' took place on Sunday.

  • Much of the country has limited water supplies and is experiencing power outages.

There has been another "explosive event" at La Soufriere volcano on the Caribbean island of St Vincent, the National Emergency Management Organization of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (Nemo) said on Twitter.

The volcano first erupted on Friday, scattering ash across the island and resulting in thousands of evacuations.

These eruptions could go on for weeks, scientists told the BBC.

The most recent explosion has left the country without power and coated in blankets of volcanic ash.

"Massive power outage following another explosive event at La Soufriere Volcano. Lightning, thunder, and rumblings. Majority of the country out of power and covered in ash," Nemo wrote on Sunday.

Roads are "treacherous" due to the ash flow, Nemo added.

Water supplies to most of the island have been cut off, St Vincent's prime minister Ralph Gonsalves told NBC News.

He urged residents to "save water" due to "limited" supplies, the Independent reported.

Thousands of those evacuated on Friday are still sleeping in shelters, Gonsalves told NBC News.

Five ships from the Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean International sailed to Saint Vincent to help evacuate people.

The Caribbean island went into red alert on Thursday, with Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves ordering an evacuation of all northern districts of the island, which has a population of approximately 100,000.

The northern areas are home to around 16,000 people. All have been ordered to leave immediately as they were in the direct path of lava flow and literal fire from the volcano.

Each ship is expected to take on board up to 1500 people. They will be transported to neighboring islands that have agreed to house them, according to Travel Weekly.

Saint Vincent evacuation
Northern areas of Saint Vincent were evacuated. Reuters

The ash expelled from the volcano has traveled far, with those in Barbados - over 120 miles away - now being advised to stay indoors.

Barbados has sent support to St Vincent. Its armed forces have sent humanitarian assistance and a disaster response mission to the island, the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency wrote on Twitter.

Friday's eruption marked the first time the mountain has erupted since April 1979.

The volcano's deadliest eruption was in 1902, when 1600 people (predominantly indigenous Caribs) were killed. Shortly after that eruption, Martinique's Mount Pelee also erupted and destroyed the town of Saint-Pierre. More than 30,000 people died as a result.

