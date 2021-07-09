Another extreme heat wave in West threatens all-time highs

Jeff Berardelli
·4 min read

It's become a common concern in recent years — extreme heat waves plaguing the western United States. Now, for the third time since the beginning of June, a life-threatening heat wave is underway. While this event is not expected to be quite as unprecedented as the Pacific Northwest heat wave last week, all-time records will be challenged in major cities like Las Vegas, Fresno and Redding, California.

This latest heat wave comes on the heels of the hottest June on record for the United States. A new study published Wednesday shows the Pacific Northwest heat wave from June 27 to June 29 was made at least 150 times more likely by human-caused climate change and, even in today's heated climate, is a rare 1-in-1,000-year event. The study, by a collaboration of 27 climate scientists, warned that if we keep warming the climate, extreme heat waves like that will happen once every 5 to 10 years by mid-century.

Although the Pacific Northwest will be hot in the coming days, the core of this latest heat dome is centered further south, over the Desert Southwest and Southern California.

Heat domes are persistent mountains of warm air stacked vertically in the atmosphere, caused by slow-moving or even stalled patterns in the jet stream, called blocks.

/ Credit: CBS News
/ Credit: CBS News

That means the hottest temperatures will be found in areas like Las Vegas and Redding. In these two cities the highs are forecast to reach around 117 to 119 degrees Fahrenheit. If the mercury breaches these readings, all-time highs will once again fall.

/ Credit: CBS News
/ Credit: CBS News

On both Saturday and Sunday the high temperature is forecast to reach 130 degrees in Death Valley. If this threshold is reached, it will tie what is considered the hottest temperature ever reliably measured on Earth, which was set last year in Death Valley. (The world record of 134 degrees, set in Death Valley in 1913, is hotly contested by climatologists, but still considered official.)

/ Credit: CBS News
/ Credit: CBS News

The heat wave will peak on Sunday and then begin to ease early next week. But signs that this overall global blocking pattern will relax anytime soon are few and far between. So it is likely that such heat domes will continue to reappear from place to place throughout the summer.

In each case, human-caused climate change makes these heat waves more intense. Scientists have determined a rule of thumb: With the average long-term global temperature increasing by 2 degrees Fahrenheit since 1900, heat wave intensity should increase by about double that, or 4 degrees Fahrenheit. That's according to World Weather Attribution scientist Professor Geert Jan van Oldenborgh of the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute.

But he says the Pacific Northwest heat wave defied that logic, with temperatures far exceeding expectations. Until recently, he explained, "It looked as if regions' heat waves were well-behaved, with temperatures gradually rising with global warming, about two times faster than the global mean temperature. And then we got this."

Oldenborgh mentions one possible explanation for these out-of-bounds heat waves is the possibility that we have crossed a threshold in our climate system in which nonlinear effects are starting to play a role. If so, the probability of these kind events has become much larger. This, he says, needs to be investigated further.

One thing is certain: Heat of the intensity being experienced in the western U.S. right now is a killer. In the recent Pacific Northwest heat wave alone, several hundred people died, and the numbers continue to rise. On average, heat waves kill more people in the U.S. than any other type of extreme weather.

Yearly, about 500,000 deaths are attributed to extreme heat, and one recent study found that more than a third of global heat-related deaths are due to the impact of climate change.

There is unanimous agreement in the climate science community that heat waves will grow more frequent and more intense as we continue to heat the planet. We can't call what we are seeing today "the new normal" because it will continue to get worse.

But scientists also stress that we know how to solve this challenge and we have the tools to do it: Stop burning fossil fuels and temperatures will stop rising. All that is lacking, they say, is the political willpower to make it happen at the pace needed to avert catastrophic impacts.

President Biden defends accelerated U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

Formula-E racing drives into the future with electric cars

Zaila Avant-garde becomes first African American champion of Scripps National Spelling Bee

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • How do we survive extreme heat brought by climate change?

    The bad news is that dangerously high temperatures will become increasingly common. The good news, experts say, is that most heat-related deaths can be prevented with the right strategies in place.

  • Cycling-Ice cool Pogacar cracks briefly but saves the day

    Tour de France overall leader Tadej Pogacar showed great composure to recover from a rare failure as he extended his advantage in the general classification at the end of a brutal 11th stage on Wednesday. The defending champion cracked near the top of the second ascent of the punishing Mont Ventoux as one of his challengers, Dane Jonas Vingegaard, attacked. Pogacar was leading Ben O'Connor by 2:01 in the morning but the Australian cracked in the steepest, woods-covered part of the Ventoux to leave the 22-year-old's closest rival, Colombian Rigoberto Uran, trailing by 5:18.

  • Tucker Carlson Tried to Line Up Vladimir Putin Interview Before NSA Spying Claims (Report)

    Tucker Carlson sought a meeting with Vladimir Putin through U.S.-based Kremlin staff shortly before he began making claims that the National Security Administration was spying on him, Axios has reported. According to the website, Tucker was speaking with “U.S.-based Kremlin intermediaries” about a potential interview with the Russian president – likely for one of his two shows on the Fox News network. Fox News declined comment to TheWrap and pointed to a statement from its spokesperson to Axios,

  • What we know so far about the lambda variant from Peru

    Public health experts have flagged the lambda variant of the coronavirus as one to keep an eye on as it circulates in South America and elsewhere while researchers try to determine how vaccines in the United States will measure up.

  • Map shows how far the Lambda coronavirus variant has spread after being found in South America

    Lambda was declared a variant of interest by the WHO last month because of its unusual set of mutations.

  • Haitian first lady arrives in Florida for treatment on multiple gunshot wounds

    Haitian first lady Martine Moise arrived in Florida on Wednesday evening to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds after her husband, Haitian President Jovenel Moise, was assassinated earlier in the day.

  • The Lambda Covid-19 variant is now spreading beyond Latin America

    The Lambda variant, or C.37, believed to have originated from Peru, has been designated as a “variant of interest” by the World Health Organization.

  • Intense heat wave arrives: Expect dangerous temperatures for days

    The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings across portions of Southern California, with Saturday likely the hottest day of the heat wave.

  • Videos show boulders sliding towards highway as earthquake shakes California-Nevada border

    ‘People in the area should expect aftershocks for days following an earthquake of this size,’ official says

  • 6.0-magnitude quake rattles Northern California; no reports of damage

    An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 rattled the California-Nevada border Thursday afternoon, with people reporting feeling the shaking hundreds of miles away, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

  • La Niña climate pattern should return this fall and last through winter. Here's what to expect.

    The La Niña climate pattern will return this fall and last through the winter of 2021-22, forecasters reported Thursday. Here's what you should know.

  • Rattlesnake’s lightning-quick strike caught on video in blistering Arizona heatwave

    Rattlesnakes hate hot weather, experts say

  • A look around Tampa after Tropical Storm Elsa

    A western shift and wind shear appear to have spared Tampa Bay more serious impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa, which weakened just before passing us.Why it matters (very simply): Thank heavens.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: By sunrise yesterday, some 26,000 Floridians had lost power because of the storm, which made landfall in Taylor County with 65 mph winds, per the News Service of Florida. The storm initially

  • Why Record-Breaking Overnight Temperatures Are So Concerning

    Last month was the hottest June on record in North America, with more than 1,200 daily temperature records broken in the final week alone. But overlooked in much of the coverage were an even greater number of daily records set by a different — and potentially more dangerous — measure of extreme heat: overnight temperatures. On average, nights are warming faster than days across most of the United States, according to the 2018 National Climate Assessment Report. It’s part of a global trend that’s

  • California braces for dangerously high temperatures in new heatwave

    Temperatures could reach 115F in the Central Valley and 120F in desert areas like Palm Springs People sit inside a cooling booth at the Shasta district fair during a heatwave in Anderson, California, on 26 June 2021. Photograph: Bloomberg/Getty Images A new heatwave is predicted to bring dangerously hot weather to California’s inland regions this week, as relentlessly high temperatures continue to torment the west coast. Meteorologists are warning residents to prepare for “potentially record-bre

  • Magnitude 5.9 earthquake shakes up California-Nevada border, regionally largest 'in almost two and a half decades'

    A magnitude 5.9 quake shook the California-Nevada border Thursday, with people reporting feeling a jolt hundreds of miles away, according to the USGS.

  • Aftershocks expected for days after California, Nevada quake

    A magnitude 6 earthquake jolted both sides of the California-Nevada state line, tossed boulders onto a major roadway and was felt as far off as Las Vegas and even San Francisco, with days of aftershocks predicted, authorities said. The quake shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday was centered south of Lake Tahoe near Walker, a rural community of a few hundred households in the eastern Sierra Nevada. It was followed by dozens of aftershocks, including at least a half-dozen of magnitude 4 or above, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

  • Hail, tornadoes and flooded New York subways as stormy weather hits east coast

    Rainstorms drenched New York while Tropical Storm Elsa sparked tornadoes in North Carolina and Virginia The US east coast was battered by extreme weather on Thursday evening as heavy thunderstorms brought flooding and travel disruption to the New York City area, while Tropical Storm Elsa dumped heavy rainfall and even sparked tornadoes in North Carolina and Georgia. Some subway system ya got there. This is the 157th St. 1 line right now. @NYCMayor @BilldeBlasio pic.twitter.com/xyfTAUPPNu— Paulle

  • Researchers revise outlook for above-average hurricane season

    Researchers from Colorado State University boosted their prediction for named tropical storms in the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season in a revised forecast issued on Thursday. Colorado State meteorologists predicted 20 named storms, up from 17 in their forecast issued in April. Colorado State continues to expect four major hurricanes.

  • Northwest heat wave "virtually impossible" without climate change, study says

    Scientists say if Earth keeps warming on the current trajectory, heat waves of this magnitude will no longer be 1-in-1,000-year events — they will happen once every 5 to 10 years.