MUNCIE, Ind. — For a second time in less than three months, a U.S. District Court trial of a Muncie police officer charged with filing a false report ended Thursday when a mistrial was declared.

Corey Posey this week stood trial for a second time — in federal court in Indianapolis — on allegations he falsified a report describing the events of Aug. 9, 2018, when fellow officer Chase Winkle physically assaulted an arrestee.

Posey has denied that allegation.

The jury this week began deliberations on Wednesday, broke for the night and then resumed work on Thursday before telling Judge Tanya Walton Pratt they were deadlocked.

Posey's first trial, conducted in late June, also ended with a mistrial when jurors could not agree on a verdict.

More: Ex-officer Winkle draws 10-year sentence for abusing arrestees, filing false reports

The U.S. Attorney's office did not immediately announce whether Posey — on administrative leave from the Muncie Police Department since April 2021, when he was named in one of 17 counts returned by a federal court grand jury — would stand trial for a third time.

Winkle on Aug. 30 was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison or physically abusing five local arrestees and then filing false reports about his actions.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to 11 charges pending against him in U.S. District Court — five counts of depriving arrestees of their constitutional rights by physically abusing them, and six counts of obstruction of justice.

Three other former officers have been sentenced for convictions stemming from a federal investigation focused largely on allegations of excessive force against Winkle.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Another federal jury can't reach verdict in Muncie police officer's case