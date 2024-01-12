Another flood watch set for Lower Hudson Valley from Friday night to Saturday morning

Lower Hudson Valley communities are bracing for more flooding Friday night as a strong storm system comes through the area.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Westchester and Rockland counties from Friday, Jan. 12 at 10 p.m. to Saturday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. Putnam County did not have a flood watch in effect as of Friday at 9:30 a.m., but is expected to see some minor creek and river flooding.

The region could see around 1 to 2 inches of rain Friday evening, starting at around 7 p.m., National Weather Service meteorologist John Cristantello said. He said drivers should not plan to travel Friday night unless absolutely necessary.

He said that although high rain totals are not expected, stream flows are already running higher than usual, above 90%, and the soil is overly saturated due to the snow storm on Saturday, Jan. 7 and Tuesday evening's rain storm.

A stretch of businesses forced to close along Route 9A in Elmsford due to flooding Jan. 10, 2024 from last night's heavy rains.

Rivers the National Weather Service are monitoring include the Ramapo River near Suffern, the Hackensack River near West Nyack, the Bronx River, Sprain Brook River, the Saw Mill River and the Hutchinson River, all near major roadways.

"It's pretty likely that there will be moderate river flooding, especially for the smaller rivers and creeks, but the area probably won't see any kind of flash flooding," Cristantello said. "For winds, they're probably not as strong as they were in this last event."

Westchester County is expected to see around 1.35 inches of rain near White Plains, while Rockland County is expecting 1.41 inches near New City and Putnam County is expecting 1.38 inches near Cold Spring.

Some major roadways like route 59 in West Nyack remained partially flooded on Friday morning. Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann, state Assemblyman Ken Zebrowski and other Clarkstown officials called for the New York State Department of Transportation to fix the infrastructure around the roadway after it flooded eight times in 2023.

The access road to the flyover for the Palisades Center in West Nyack remains flooded Jan. 11, 2024 after a rainstorm Jan. 10.

Though winds may not be as strong Friday evening as they were on Tuesday, a wind advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Friday evening to 6 a.m. Saturday morning for southern Westchester, parts of Connecticut and areas of New York City.

Cristantello predicts winds will average around 20 to 30 miles per hour, with the highest gusts most likely reaching about 40 to 50 miles per hour.

An additional coastal flood watch has been issued for southern Westchester County, the Bronx, Queens, Long Island and parts of Connecticut from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13., specifically in communities on the Sound Shore.

The National Weather Service is predicting around 1 to 2 feet of coastal flooding from this rain event, which includes runoff from major rivers around the area.

Flooding along Rt. 59 in West Nyack blocks access to several stores on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.

Cristantello said most of the rain will be gone by around 7 a.m. Saturday. Temperatures are expected to rise to 54 degrees by 11 a.m. Saturday.

Flooding of small rivers and streams across the Lower Hudson Valley could cause more road damage and potential property damage, as well as possible downed trees and power lines because of oversaturated soil.

Cristantello said drivers should remember to "turn around and don't drown" if they encounter flooded roadways.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Flood watch in effect for Lower Hudson Valley Friday night to Saturday