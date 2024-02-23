Another Florida weekend. Another cold front. Here's how low temps will go this time

Another weekend. More cold temperatures here in Florida, but this one comes with a chance to see one of only two micromoons appearing in the sky in 2024.

Another cold front is moving through Florida.

Just what residents needed after last weekend's rain that postponed the Daytona 500.

Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible across the state Saturday and along the Treasure and Southeast coasts Sunday, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Services.

Florida weather forecast: Timing of cold front's arrival

Wind advisory issued as a cold front moves through Florida Feb. 23, 2024.

A weak cold front was expected to move across the I-10 corridor Friday, bringing scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms before moving through the rest of the state.

Friday afternoon, the front was moving into the Big Bend area. A wind advisory was issued for parts of the First Coast, with wind gusts up to 40 mph possible from Jacksonville to Daytona Beach, according to the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network.

By Saturday, the cold front is expected to move offshore from South Florida and the Keys, bringing mostly dry conditions to across the state.

Cooler morning temperatures are expected Sunday and Monday, with temperatures feeling like the upper 30s and lower 40s across Central Florida, according to the National Weather Service Melbourne.

Weekend temperatures expected across Florida

A cold front will track toward Florida on Friday.

Pensacola weather

Saturday: High 70. Low 44.

Sunday: High 66. Low 53

Tallahassee weather

Saturday: High 71. Low 42.

Sunday: High 69. Low 44.

Jacksonville weather

Saturday: High 70. Low 43.

Sunday: High 63. Low 43.

Daytona Beach weather

Saturday: High 69. Low 46.

Sunday: High 63. Low 44.

Melbourne weather

Saturday: High 72. Low 49.

Sunday: High 67. Low 49.

Saturday: High 73. Low 45.

Sunday: High 70. Low 47.

West Palm Beach weather

Saturday: High 72. Low 56.

Sunday: High 69. Low 60.

Naples weather

Saturday: High 72. Low 55.

Sunday: High 71. Low 51.

Today: Windy, mild temperatures, scattered rain chances 🌦️



This weekend: Cooler temperatures, clear skies ☀️#FLwx pic.twitter.com/AWgbZUDClw — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) February 23, 2024

Fort Myers weather

Saturday: High 72. Low 50.

Sunday: High 71. Low 54.

Sarasota weather

Saturday: High 71. Low 52.

Sunday: High 71. Low 48.

