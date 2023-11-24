Another forest monarch, a mighty Penn Oak, passes away in Hilltown, Bucks County

Bob Hardin called me the other day to report the sad passing of a massive white oak tree that was born 340 years ago. The Hilltown monarch was considered the last of the so-called Penn Oaks in Bucks that sprouted when Penn stepped from a small barge onto what would become his country home at Pennsbury Manor near Tullytown.

For centuries, parishioners of Hilltown Baptist Church have protected the tree fronting the church graveyard on Chalfont Road. However, three years ago thunderstorms passing through Central Bucks ripped two massive arms from the tree. Hardin, director of church facilities, wondered if the oak would survive. He invited me and my family to the site for an up-close view of history and perhaps the passing of a natural icon. Margaux, almost 7, and Dashiell, 10, reached out to touch the 23-foot-circumference of the trunk near ground level, putting into perspective an ancient life force.

In 1718, Rev. William Thomas and his family of Welsh immigrants purchased 400 acres including the Penn Oak from Jeremiah Langhorne for whom Langhorne is named. Twenty years later Rev. Thomas built a log chapel beneath what was a 57-year-old oak tree. Rough, dangerous cart and horse trails convinced the congregation to establish a sister meeting house 3 miles away at Nace’s Corner to better serve the community.

Meanwhile, the Penn Oak continued its growth. A cemetery established behind the tree became the final resting place for 13 Revolutionary War soldiers plus Native Americans among others. Rev. Thomas, who is buried there, willed the 4-acre site to Hilltown Township government and decreed both “white and blacks” be buried there but not “Papists and Hereticks”. The original log chapel gave way to a larger building in 1771. Seventy years later, serious decay motivated the congregation to close it, relocating to the one at Nace’s Corner. In 1970, the church beneath the Penn Oak was dismantled and a memorial marker left in its place. The decades passed uneventfully until the April storm in 2020.

In the United States, white oaks have an average life span of 300 years. So, Hilltown’s Penn Oak had reached full maturity. After the April storm took the two heavy limbs, the remaining tree still looked perfectly healthy, capable of enduring another century or more by all indications. On our visit, Margaux and Dashiell gathered acorns they placed in a growing pile in Mom’s awaiting hands to take home to sprout a new tree. In reporting the unexpected death of the tree in his call to me three years later, Bob noted, “It’s still standing. But it’s sad to say our wonderful, precious tree has died and gone to heaven.”

Appreciation of Mother Jones

I also heard from Joana Doyle of Chalfont who reacted to my column on labor activist Mother Jones’ “March of the Mill Children” from Philadelphia to New York City in 1903 to persuade President “Teddy” Roosevelt to impose safety standards for women and children employed in factories. I opined that Bristol should consider establishing a historical marker at the site of Mother Jones’ stopover with her band of maimed kids employed in factories.

Here’s what Joana had to say:

“I just wanted to reach out and let you know how much I enjoyed your piece on Mother Jones, the most dangerous grandma. I think this was from a few months ago. I had set it aside at my office to read, and today it was recovered under some papers. I have read much about Mother Jones but didn’t realize she came through Bristol. And I too hope there will be a marker someday. As we see more states loosen child labor laws, many leaders should go back and appreciate the work of the many advocates from our past.”

Sources include “A Walk Down Memory Lane” by Edna M. Lewis Loux published by the Hilltown Baptist Church in 1982, and my column “When America’s ‘most dangerous grandma’ marched the Industrial Army through Bucks County” published last Aug. 11.

